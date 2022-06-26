ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's so wonderful': Durham's Life and Science Museum hosts its first family LGBTQ+ activity

By Anthony Wilson
 2 days ago

The first LGBTQ+ family activity for Durham's Museum of Life and Science brought a festive, happy group of families, couples and more to the popular destination on Sunday for education.

"Learning about the science of color and rainbows and bubbles, as well as celebrating LGBTQ+ scientists in the area, and organizations that are doing really great work in that community," said Emma Scaggs.

Scaggs let ABC11 know about a unique educational experience on the second floor, where dozens of enthusiastic kids responded to the science lesson taught by Stormie Daie.

"I am a drag queen," said Daie, "so I don't only educate. I perform and anticipate. I love teaching science because as a young child, I had a love for the natural world. And if I didn't get fostered by amazing educators and teachers, I wouldn't be here doing what I am."

The relaxed, yet informative session tailored for young children was one of the reasons the museum had a very busy day. The building stayed nice and cool inside while temperatures climbed outdoor.

"Our north lot, right in front of the museum, filled up at 10 a.m.," said Scaggs. "And we're up in the parking deck now."

ABC11 asked Stormie how it felt to face so many eager young learners as they got the skinny on science in that setting.

"It's so wonderful. Specifically, around something like the sciences which can be very exclusive of females, people of color, many genders, queer people. So, it's wonderful to foster a love of science," Daie said.

Sunday's vivid, memorable lessons and Q&A sessions could really pay off later, as the kids who heard Stormie Daie on Sunday continue their education in traditional classroom settings.

