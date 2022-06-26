New Illinois laws strengthen protections for workers and child-actors

Workers of all ages in Illinois, including children, will have more protections under new Illinois laws.

In 2021, TV and film producers in Illinois requested nearly 500 waivers from the Illinois Department of Labor to allow child actors to work during overnight hours.

Jane Flanagan, the department’s acting director, said producers now have to do more to get those waivers.

“This clarifies what the process is, and it really requires additional justification for child actors to work between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. because that’s really time kids should be sleeping," Flanagan said.

Another law clarifies state rules that require employers to give workers at least one day off every seven days, as well as an additional 20-minute break during work days of 12 hours or more.

Flanagan said the changes ensure that workers who don’t have a typical Sunday through Saturday work week get the days off and breaks that they’re entitled to.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram