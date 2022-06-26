ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham: Casualties reported as house destroyed in huge explosion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent— The cause of the blast is not yet known. the Guardian—Casualties reported after house destroyed in Birmingham explosion. Number of those affected not yet known, West Midlands...

The Independent

Gas explosion in Birmingham: drone footage shows house completely destroyed

Drone footage shows the damages done after a gas explosion destroyed a house and damaged several others on Sunday evening (26 June), in Kingstanding, Birmingham.West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30 pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding, and have confirmed on Monday morning (27 June) one woman died from the explosion.Another man is in a life-threatening condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham.Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Birmingham: Man in ‘life threatening condition’ as house destroyed in huge explosion

One house has been destroyed while others have suffered significant damage following an explosion in Birmingham, police have said.A man is in a life-threatening condition after he was rescued from the destroyed house and has been taken to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Four other men have suffered minor injuries and were assessed by medics at the scene on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, officials said. All emergency services and utility companies are that the scene of the house explosion, where evacuations are taking place.A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “A man was helped from the property by people...
BBC

Selly Oak house collapse: Residents evacuated from Birmingham street

A terraced house has partially collapsed along with scaffolding, forcing neighbouring homes to be evacuated. Firefighters were called to Heeley Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Tuesday at about 11:00 BST. Eight people were moved out of neighbouring homes as a precaution, West Midlands Fire Service said. No injuries have...
The Independent

Birmingham explosion: Woman dies after gas blast at house

A woman has been found dead after a house was destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham.West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the fatality in a tweet on Monday morning, writing: “We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night's explosion in #Kingstanding. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected.”A man also remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being rescued from the destroyed house with “significant injuries”.Four other men suffered minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene.West Midlands Police said they were called just...
The Independent

House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion, police says

One house has been destroyed while others have suffered significant damaged following an explosion in Birmingham, police have said.West Midlands Police said there were reports of casualties following the blast, on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, but the number and severity of their injuries in unknown at this time.Officers are also urging people in the area to immediately follow the instructions of first responders, while those nearby have been told to avoid the are altogether.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
