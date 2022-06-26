Birmingham: Casualties reported as house destroyed in huge explosion

One house has been destroyed while others have suffered significant damage following an explosion in Birmingham, police have said.A man is in a life-threatening condition after he was rescued from the destroyed house and has been taken to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Four other men have suffered minor injuries and were assessed by medics at the scene on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, officials said. All emergency services and utility companies are that the scene of the house explosion, where evacuations are taking place.A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “A man was helped from the property by people...

