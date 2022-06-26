Report: Kevin Durant not leaving Nets based on Kyrie Irving's decision

Following the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets contract talks coming to a stall, a report came out that Kevin Durant would not be making his decision to stay in Brooklyn based on Kyrie’s decision.

Tons of rumors have been swarming around the organization’s future with the seven-time All Star. Among those rumors were reports that Durant would be interested in leaving the team if Irving was to depart, however a conflicting report has come out.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the following on the scenario: