Report: Kevin Durant not leaving Nets based on Kyrie Irving's decision

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
Following the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets contract talks coming to a stall, a report came out that Kevin Durant would not be making his decision to stay in Brooklyn based on Kyrie’s decision.

Tons of rumors have been swarming around the organization’s future with the seven-time All Star. Among those rumors were reports that Durant would be interested in leaving the team if Irving was to depart, however a conflicting report has come out.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the following on the scenario:

“KD wanting to remain with the Nets is not necessarily contingent on if Kyrie Irving walks. That, if he walks, he wants to see what the roster could still look like, how it could be reshaped, how it can still be a championship contender,” he said. “[Durant’s] starting that new four-year max deal. This isn’t the transfer portal. You don’t get to say where you’d like to go. So if he decided and wanted and asked for a trade — which I’m told he’s not told the Nets he’s going to do or is ready to do — he’s probably not going to have a lot of say in where he goes. So that has to be part of [Durant’s] thinking if he does ask out of Brooklyn. But right now, I still think there’s a pathway for the Nets, for Kyrie Irving for Kevin Durant to find a way forward together. But it’s murky, and it’s uncertain. Listen, the future of this Nets organization very well is going to be determined here in the next several days to a week.”

