Cornerstone time capsule unveiled in Wilkes-Barre

 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Behind a cornerstone at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre sat a time capsule. Inside of it was 50 years' worth of history. All of it is now on display for those in the community to see. Several members of the church were around back when...

Newswatch 16

Pride on display in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pride was on display Sunday in Wilkes-Barre. The Rainbow Alliance put on PrideFest. The organization added something new this year, a parade that added visibility to the festivities. "As we know, representation matters, right? You wanna see yourself out there. So, I think this is a...
WBRE

Rides, music, NUTmobile at Kirby Park’s 4th of July celebration

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The city of Wilkes-Barre is reminding residents they are hosting an “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” in Kirby Park. With live entertainment, over 20 food vendors, amusement rides and games, a visit from the Planters NUTmobile, and most importantly, fireworks, Mayor George Brown hopes this year’s celebration is a hit. Amusement […]
WBRE

Time capsule contents revealed 50 years later

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local church is sharing part of its history after removing a time capsule from its cornerstone. The contents of the time capsule were displayed Sunday for the Congregation at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre. The time capsule from 1972 was removed Monday from the church cornerstone, opened for church […]
Newswatch 16

Amazon donates supplies to Hazleton Area students

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — It wasn't your average Amazon delivery being unloaded at Valley Elementary Middle School in Sugarloaf on Monday. "We're here today donating about $50,000 in back-to-school supplies to our local teachers, computers that will help our students at Valley Elementary, as well as different sanitation supplies," explained Mariah Grabinski, a human resource manager at Amazon.
WBRE

LIST: Fireworks displays in northeastern and central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you: FRIDAY, JULY 1 : Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 […]
Times Leader

Two apply to replace Quinn on WBA School Board

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District received two applications from people seeking to fill the School Board vacancy created by the death of Board Member John Quinn. The district had posted a request for applications on its website following Quinn’s passing on June 13. The applicants are Richard...
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s Supermarkets joins Wakefern grocery cooperative

Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
WBRE

Kevin James return to the F.M. Kirby Center

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday, the F.M. Kirby Center announced that actor and comedian Kevin James will return to the venue this fall. James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. He grew to fame with the tv show The King of Queens and a long list of movies such as […]
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
Times Leader

Farmer’s Market to return Thursday

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall announced Monday that the 2022 season of the City’s Farmers Market on Public Square will kick off this Thursday, June 30, at 10:00a.m and will run every Thursday up until Nov. 17 from 10:00a.m. until 4:00p.m. Mayor George C. Brown will be on-hand to...
WBRE

Man accused of sending mail threats to officials, Wilkes-Barre journalist

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Department of Justice announced a man has been indicted after investigators say he mailed threatening letters to officials and a Wilkes-Barre journalist. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges in October of 2021, Charles Meininger Jr., 37, of Kingston mailed letters to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the […]
Newswatch 16

Dozens attend abortion rights rally in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hours after the landmark Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade, dozens of people rallied in Wilkes-Barre in support of abortion rights. "A large majority of Americans support reproductive rights and that matters," said Helen Davis, professor of women's studies at Wilkes University. "I'm frustrated because...
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...
Newswatch 16

Costly, chaotic holiday travel weekend ahead, experts warn

AVOCA, Pa. — Morning flights ran on time at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday, an exception to the chaos that awaits travelers at other airports across the country. Hundreds of flights were canceled within the last 24 hours alone, and that has Joanna Johnson "very" worried about her connecting...
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

