Denver, CO

LGBTQ+ community uniquely impacted by SCOTUS decision

By Jessica Crawford
 2 days ago
DENVER — As Denver Pride Fest celebrations come to an end, many in the LGBTQ+ community are grappling with the Supreme Court's decision on abortion.

Statistics show that the decision could have a unique impact on LGBTQ+ people.

"I think it's important to keep in mind that members of the LGBTQ community do access abortions," says attorney Ryann Peyton. "Queer women, non-binary folks, trans men all utilize abortion care."

As more pregnant people may have to travel out of their own states to obtain abortions, the costs add up.

The procedure can cost anywhere from $450 to $600 or more , plus travel fees.

At the same time, LGBTQ-plus people disproportionately struggle with poverty according to UCLA.

"A lot of people in this community already face a lot of trouble with jobs and housing, and a lot of discrimination," says Morgan Rose, who attended Denver Pride Fest. "I think not giving them that access would just further diminish their hope."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade could eventually impact several privacy-based rights. That includes the right to contraception and same-sex marriage. To read more about that, click here.

In the state of Colorado, abortions remain legal.

Comments / 9

Joey Herrera
2d ago

Nobody cares. This community is starting to remind me of people with a "gluten allergy". They can't help but tell how everything impacts them.

Reply
3
Keith
2d ago

Is anyone else tired of somehow everything somehow impacts these people?

Reply
10
John Duke
2d ago

I see myself as a pregnant male. so you must cater to me or I will protest in your front yard. I am what's important and you must conform to my ideology. thank you.

Reply(2)
3
 

Here's what Denver voters need to know about the primary race for governor

When it comes to voting, Denver skews Democratic, and Democratic voters don’t have a choice when picking a candidate for governor in their party this primary season. The sole contender is incumbent Jared Polis — a politician progressives have dubbed libertarian for his business-friendly leanings and conservatives have dubbed radically left for his stance on LGBTQ rights and abortion and his public health orders during the pandemic.
1310kfka.com

1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Person
Morgan Rose
CALDARA | Colorado's bigots

CALDARA | Colorado’s bigots

Does a bigot ever consider himself a bigot? I very much doubt it. He might be ignorant, but in his core a bigot just wants his community to be safe. And being ignorant is quite different from being stupid. The bigot senses that those “other” people present a threat. Accepting...
Westword

How John Eastman's Seized Phone Could Bring More Shame on CU Boulder

On June 28, the January 6 committee will hold what's been described as a surprise hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." No details have been revealed, but only hours after the announcement of the extra congressional session, news broke that John Eastman, the alleged mastermind of a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and keep President Donald Trump in office, had filed court papers over the seizure of his phone by the FBI.
Colorado Newsline

Protesters gather in downtown Denver to denounce ‘oppression’ after Roe overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the almost 50-year standing of the constitutional right to get an abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to almost total bans in nearly half of states. On Friday evening, people flocked to the Colorado Capitol in downtown Denver to protest. “It’s our time […] The post Protesters gather in downtown Denver to denounce ‘oppression’ after Roe overturned appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
