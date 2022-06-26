ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead In Myrtle Beach Alligator Attack

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Myrtle Beach resident was dragged into a pond and killed during an alligator attack Friday (June 24) morning, the Horry County Police Department announced in a Facebook post. "HCPD Environmental Services and Criminal Investigations Divisions are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member,"...

WUPE

Heading To Myrtle Beach? It’s Gator Country And It’s No Joke

Crazy story out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently. And I only mention this because, first off, it's a pretty tragic incident, and also, I know many Berkshire County residents, like myself, count Myrtle Beach as one of their favorite vacation destinations. CNN reports that according to Horry County Police,...
wanderwisdom.com

5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
abcnews4.com

16-year-old allegedly impaired in NC crash killing Myrtle Beach teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police believe a 16-year-old boy was impaired when he crashed his car, became airborne and killed a 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash involving a 2022 Dodge Challenger on Sunday in Brunswick County. Troopers...
wfxb.com

North Carolina Man Drowns in Myrtle Beach

A 33 year old man from North Carolina drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford died at a local hospital after being pulled from the water near 22nd Avenue South around noon. No additional information is currently available but Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.
WMBF

REMINDER: S.C., Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed, and Myrtle Beach updated its ordinance to comply. The city’s new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner. The city prohibits fireworks completely on the beach and on other public...
abccolumbia.com

Woman killed by alligator outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE)– Horry County police are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a water rescue call outside of Myrtle Beach. Police and fire officials were able to determine an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.
wpde.com

Missing teenager near Conway found safe

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An endangered teenager that was missing near Conway has been found safe. He was originally reported missing around 8:24 a.m. and was found safe at 8:40 a.m., according to the Horry County Police Dept. Shepell Cunningham was considered endangered due to medical conditions requiring medication.
wpde.com

Police: Customer at Myrtle Beach restaurant shows off knife, mentions killing people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A customer at a Myrtle Beach restaurant recently brought a knife to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. According to a report, the man went to 1229 Shine in the Market Common on Monday acting strangely and appearing intoxicated. The man ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he took out a knife around eight to 10 inches in length and put it on the bar showing other customers.
wfxb.com

Customer Shows Off Knife at Myrtle Beach Bar in Market Common

A customer at a restaurant in Market Common brought a knife into the establishment to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. The incident happened at 1229 Shine in Market Common on Monday. The man walked in acting strangely and appeared intoxicated, he ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he pulled out the knife and put in on the bar showing it to customers. Police say he was making others uncomfortable and making comments about killing people. When he left the restaurant, he lingered outside and moved furniture around, when employees asked him why he was still there he started talking about witches. When police questioned him, he told them he was at the restaurant and the knife was a letter opener.
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Man charged after stabbing near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck Saturday near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, according to police. Police were called Saturday night to the area of the 3rd Avenue North beach access for reports of a stabbing, according to a police report. Officers found a […]
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eat like a local’s out-of-town guest at your favorite South Carolina beach town

No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.
myhorrynews.com

When to see the Fourth of July Salute From the Shore in Myrtle Beach

A group of F-16 fighter jets and C-17 cargo planes will fly along the South Carolina coast as part of the 13th annual Salute From the Shore on the Fourth of July. The annual flyover along the coast is thanks to the nonprofit Salute From the Shore, which was founded for the purpose of honoring the armed forced on Independence Day.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
wfxb.com

Doctors Office in Murrells Inlet, Georgetown Giving Away Free Baby Formula

A doctors office in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown will be giving away free baby formula tomorrow. The event will begin at Carolina OB/GYN at 9 a.m. and people are invited into the offices where they’ll receive a bag containing one 7.2 ounce can of Enfamil NeuroPro mix-based powder and a carton of six 2-ounce bottles of Enfamil Premixed formula. The formula distribution will end at noon or until supplies run out and the bags will be distributed one per person. No phone calls will be accepted and no product will be held.
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said. The motorcycle was traveling north […]
