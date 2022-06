Five people were shot late Saturday night into Sunday morning in a series of shootings at a Trail Ride and concert on Old Kilgore Hwy in far eastern Smith County. Unified Elite Riderz from Marshall organized the event, advertised as a trail ride, ATV ride, and horse show. Investigators spoke to witnesses and identified several persons of interest. Sheriff Smith said his office, the Fire Marshal’s office, and the District Attorney’s office will be going after the event organizers with “any civil lawsuit, as well as any criminal enforcement.”

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO