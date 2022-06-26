Hot and humid Sunday will give way to rainstorms across DC region

The July 4 fireworks show will return to the National Mall on Monday. The show will run from 9:09 to 9:27 PM and can be seen from many areas in DC and Northern Virginia. If you’re determined to get to the National Mall, be aware that you’ll have to pass through an entry point. The entry points will be open from 11 AM to 9 PM. Entrances include the west side of Arlington Memorial Bridge; Constitution Avenue between 23rd Street and Henry Bacon Drive, Northwest; Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place, Southwest; and East Basin Drive, Southwest at the Tidal Basin Inlet Bridge just south of the Jefferson Memorial. People can view the show from “secure areas” on Potomac River shoreline east to 17th Street and Constitution Avenue south to East Basin Drive. These areas include the Lincoln Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Thomas Jefferson memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
