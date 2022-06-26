ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot and humid Sunday will give way to rainstorms across DC region

By Lauren Hamilton
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur hot and cloudy Sunday afternoon is set to take a turn, as thunderstorms begin creeping their way into the D.C. area overnight. As the high pressure system that was centered over the region begins to move offshore, it welcomes a cold front from the west that will bring clouds and...

