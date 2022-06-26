Hot and humid Sunday will give way to rainstorms across DC region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slow-moving cold front is making its way across Maryland, triggering showers in its path. It’s warm and muggy out there, but that won’t last. Temperatures will likely touch the low 80s before they drop off behind the front. Clouds will begin to clear in the wake of the front as high pressure takes control. You will certainly feel that a cold front has moved through overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s, rather than the low to mid 70s we woke up to Monday morning. Sunshine will be in full force Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Low humidity will make the gorgeous weather even more pleasant. Heat ramps back up by Thursday and Friday and so far, we have chances for storms over the weekend.

