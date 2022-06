What a truly miserable day of baseball. Credit to the Houston pitchers, but the Yankees strung together far too many uncompetitive at-bats to give the Astros a shot at the combined no-hitter. Oh well, tomorrow’s a new day, one in which the Yankees can rebound by splitting the series with the team that is the clear 1B to the Yankees’ 1A in the AL. For now, let’s recap how the rest of their AL rivals performed on Saturday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO