New details on trail ride shooting incident

TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gave new details Monday regarding the Sunday morning trail ride incident that sent five people to the hospital after a string of shootings. According to our news partner KETK, Smith said in a press conference that his office, the fire marshal’s office, and the...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 45-year-old Gawaine Mitchell of Longview was arrested after a shooting. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1900 block of Franklin Drive on Monday around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot and he was taken to a hospital […]
We continue to monitor the fallout from this past weekend's events at a trail ride in Winona, TX where 5 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been releasing details about the incident but we received a phone call from a member of the security team who was present the night of the incident and he is disputing some of the claims being made by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
HARRISON COUNTY – Officials say an off-duty Harrison County investigator was attacked at his home Tuesday night, resulting in a physical altercation. According to our news partner KETK, dispatch was notified of the incident, and responders found Jerry Guilliams, 43, of Marshall, handcuffed by the investigator after their altercation. Officials said an investigation found that Guilliams allegedly walked onto the investigator’s property and demanded to speak to him by name. Guilliams began making verbal threats and became belligerent, according to police. The investigator said he told Guilliams to leave the property multiple times, and after he refused, the investigator tried to detain the man, who officials say then began assaulting the investigator. The investigator is said to have had multiple law enforcement interactions with the suspect, all of which were nonviolent. Authorities continue to investigate.
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of shooting another man Monday night has been arrested. Gawaine Mitchell, 45, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records. Longview police said the shooting happened...
RUSK, Texas — A man who reportedly stole a semi before threatening officials has been taken into custody. According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. Monday, the Kilgore Police Department alerted the RCSO a loaded tractor trailer rig had been stolen from their city. RCSO deputies...
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities have released the identity of a man accused of attempting to kidnap a Hallsville woman. At a Tuesday morning press conference, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher announced that a Raul Torres, 27, had been arrested after an extended manhunt in the Hallsville area. Torres is accused of approaching a woman on her residential property in Hallsville, pointing a shotgun at her and then attempting to force her inside a barn. However, Fletcher said the woman was able to escape capture before running inside her house to call 911. Harrison County deputies and Hallsville police officers responded to the call.
HENDERSON — Authorities in Rusk County say a suspect has been captured following a chase involving an 18-wheeler stolen from Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, the driver allegedly tried to run deputies off the road and reportedly endangered motorists during their Monday morning commute. Law officers disabled tires on the truck with gunfire and spikes before the truck stopped on Highway 259, north of FM 1798, and the suspect was captured.
HALLSVILLE, Texas — The suspect in an extensive manhunt early Monday in Hallsville had walked up behind a woman at her home, put a shotgun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, the Harrison County sheriff said Tuesday morning. Sheriff B.J....
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police reported on Tuesday, that after an 18-month long investigation across multiple agencies, numerous members of the LCB/I-30 cartel gang had been arrested. Each person arrested in relation to the investigation was subsequently charged with organized criminal activity in addition to other charges. According to Texarkana officials, the LCB, also […]
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County authorities have released more details about a chase involving a stolen 18-wheeler. Just after 6 a.m. on Monday, the Kilgore Police Department notified the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a loaded tractor trailer rig was stolen from their city. According to authorities, they located the stolen vehicle near FM […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: Previous information from the Smith County Sheriff's Office stated the 13-year-old victim was shot in the face and still hospitalized. While the teen was shot, they were treated and released from the hospital. A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after a gunshot wound to his facial area.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Home Depot store. Leland Chase McDaniel was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 after the Longview Fire Department released security camera pictures of him.
TYLER, Texas — Police documents show a Tyler man accused of killing a man and injuring another after he purchased a gun to confront the deceased victim's father at a family gathering Saturday after an argument earlier in the day. Larry Taylor, 39, of Tyler, is charged with murder...
UPDATE (12:09 p.m.) – The subject is in custody, authorities confirmed. More information is expected to be released later today. __________________________________________ HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an armed robbery suspect last seen in the Hallsville area. The subject is a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a tan […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a grass fire in the Lindale area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the 911 call about the fire came in at about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said there was a fire in a field at 292 County Road 326.
For people who live in Tyler, Texas please be aware that the Tyler Police Department have confirmed they'll be increasing traffic enforcement throughout the duration of the long July 4th holiday weekend. One of my favorite things about some of our East Texas law enforcement departments is how much they...
Editor’s note: KETK News was originally told by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that a 13-year-old was in the hospital after being shot in the face. They have since corrected the statement, stating that a 30-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face. The 13-year-old was treated and released from the hospital on the […]
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect they were searching for is in custody. They said more information will be released later today. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. According to the sheriff’s...
