ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Three-star offensive lineman Carretta commits to Pitt

By Mark Clemente
dkpittsburghsports.com
 2 days ago

Ryan Carretta visited Pitt last weekend and quietly told Pat Narduzzi and staff that he was going to commit. One week later, he made his commitment public via a tweet. He becomes...

www.dkpittsburghsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue lands commitment from 2023 WR out of Ohio

Purdue has added another prospect to its 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s a second wide receiver prospect for the cycle. The player is Ryne Shackelford, a 6-feet and 175 lb. receiver out of Lagrange, Ohio. Shackelford has generated offers from Kentucky, West Virginia and Toledo, among others before committing to Jeff Brohm and Purdue on Monday.
LAGRANGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at future UNC football opponents

With the Atlantic Coast Conference switching the football schedule matrix to just one division in 2023, each team will have a 3-5-5 setup including playing three of the same teams each year. For North Carolina, they match up with Duke, NC State and Virginia for each of the four years. Outside of that, they will play the rest of the league twice with one at home and one on the road. As the ACC made the announcement on Tuesday, they also revealed the future conference opponents for each team. Here is a look at how UNC’s schedule lines up each year for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Duke#Dk Pittsburgh Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy