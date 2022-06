Baker Mayfield is reportedly not an option as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns should Deshaun Watson be suspended for violating the NFL’s conduct policy. Watson will have a disciplinary meeting on Tuesday. The NFL could push for "an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year," The Wall Street Journal reported. With that, ESPN reported the Browns would move Jacoby Brissett to the top of the quarterback depth chart.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO