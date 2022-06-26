ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway Riverfest returns after 2 years of COVID-19 cancellations

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Riverfest returned this weekend after two years of being canceled due to the pandemic.

The pre-Independence Day celebration by the Conway Chamber of Commerce brings people from all throughout the Grand Strand.


“It feels good that everybody is coming together as a community and we are all enjoying the day, a couple of years ago it wasn’t like that,” said Beverly Crane, an attendee.

The event featured live music, activities for kids and rows of vendors.

Calli Souder drove from Mount Pleasant to attend the Conway Riverfest.

“[It’s] amazing, everybody seems so united together,” Souder said.

A lot of the vendors were local businesses in the community.

“I think it’s important to shop local to tell the people that we live here, put the money back into our own town and so that’s really important for everybody,” Crane said.

