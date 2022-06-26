ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCKER ROOM: Old master Stan Wawrinka against young gun Jannik Sinner on Court 2 is tough to call, while entertainers Alexander Bublik and Marton Fucsovics will put on a show on the outside courts on day one of Wimbledon

By Matthew Lambert
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Wimbledon returns once again this week and it promises to be a spectacle, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all set to be in action on the opening day.

It's not just the big names who will be vying for the big price as Grand Slams can often be the making of a player.

With all that in mind, Sportsmail picks out three matches to watch out for at Wimbledon on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMMfi_0gMmd5Wm00
Wimbledon returns once again this week and it promises to be full of action as usual 

Jannik Sinner (It, 10) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

A young gun against an old master. Both men pulverize the ball and the third match on Court 2 is a tricky one to call.

Wawrinka is back in action having had two surgeries on his left foot last year and, at the age of 37, it could be the last we see of the three-time Grand Slam champion at SW19.

Sinner, 20, is already well established at the top of the game, but grass remains a mystery to him — his last win on the surface came in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSVQ7_0gMmd5Wm00
Stan Wawrinka is now back in action having had two surgeries on his left foot last year

Danielle Collins (US, 7) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze)

Collins took her time to make it to the top but it was worth the wait. Having not won a match at a Slam before 2019 she has since made a semi-final, a quarter, and was runner-up to Ash Barty at this year’s Australian Open.

This is a rough draw for her, though, against world No 66 Bouzkova in the second match on Court 3. The 23-year-old is another star off the relentless Czech production line.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Sp) v Hubert Hurkacz (Pol, 7)

A clash of personalities in the opening match on Court 3, with the combustible Davidovich Fokina against the mild-mannered Hurkacz. The Pole’s form couldn’t be better, but this is a tricky opening draw against a talented and unpredictable opponent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyxZ9_0gMmd5Wm00
Danielle Collins has taken her time to make it to the top but she's in for a tough draw 

Ground pass bonus

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun)

The last match on Court 10 stars two players who know how to put on a show. Bublik, 25, is a free-spirited entertainer in the mould of Nick Kyrgios. The stylish Fucsovics won the junior title here in 2010.

Weather

A mild, cloudy day with a chance of a few showers in the afternoon. Pleasant temperatures climbing to 19°C in the early evening.

