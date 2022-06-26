ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville, police searching for suspect

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

One man was killed, and police continue to search for a suspect Sunday in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to calls of a shooting in the 1600 block of Veanna Drive just after noon. Officers found Douglas Mangum, 30, with a gunshot wound upon arrival. Mangum was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is currently unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate at this time.

There are no more details.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Kecia Dawn Virgil-Wright
2d ago

this is so very very sad. this was a former classmate's son. I hope they find whoever did this to him...I am so very sorry Lisa..may he rest n peace🕊🕊all this gun violence has to stop...

