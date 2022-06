With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, the Willoughby Hills Police Department has put out a fireworks reminder to all residents and visitors to the city. Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation, which as of July 1 provides for purchasing and discharging of certain fireworks in Ohio. However, cities still have the local authority to opt out and continue with any and all restrictions previously put in place.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO