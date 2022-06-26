ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Lizzo, Live Nation giving $1M to abortion rights groups

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

(WJW) — Lizzo has announced plans to donate $500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups, with Live Nation matching her.

Speaking out: Groups on both sides of abortion issue make voices heard in NE Ohio

The $1 million move comes following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade Friday.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,” Lizzo said in a tweet Friday . “PPFA AbortionFunds & organizations like them — will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

The superstar singer told fans to head to her website to make a donation and learn about other ways to take action, adding “Black women and women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources.”

Plenty of other musicians have spoken out on the decision, with Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo voicing their displeasure during their Glastonbury music festival sets this weekend.

Live Nation, which handles music promotions and venues across the county, also said they plan to help cover employee travel costs for those seeking women’s healthcare access.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

