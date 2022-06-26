Tractor kills Cambria County man after falling on him, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man is dead after a tractor fell on him on Saturday in Cambria County, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

According to Lees, Christopher Eckenrode was moving dirt on his Susquehanna Township property with his front end loader at about 2:30 p.m. Eckenrode got too close to a drop off and was thrown out of the loader when it overturned.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Lees said that the loader then fell on top of Eckenrode. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death has been ruled an accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.