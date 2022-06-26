ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Tractor kills Cambria County man after falling on him, coroner says

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EDTq_0gMmcSXD00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man is dead after a tractor fell on him on Saturday in Cambria County, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

According to Lees, Christopher Eckenrode was moving dirt on his Susquehanna Township property with his front end loader at about 2:30 p.m. Eckenrode got too close to a drop off and was thrown out of the loader when it overturned.

Lees said that the loader then fell on top of Eckenrode. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death has been ruled an accident.

WTAJ

Family loses everything in Cambria County house fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is coming together to help a Summerhill family rebuild after losing everything Saturday morning in a house fire. On June 25 around 4:30 a.m., multiple crews were called to Cheyanne Street in Summerhill Township for a fire that had started on the front porch of the home. It […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate theft by deception in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department is investigating a theft by deception that occurred on Sunday, June 19 at a Michaels in State College. The male and female suspect took merchandise and five prepaid Mastercard gift cards to the register and told the clerk that they had a cash card, according […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

