Abortion protests continue at State House after Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, undoing a half-century of legal precedent that had established and maintained abortion as a protected constitutional right within the United States. The court’s 6-3 vote upheld a strict abortion ban in Mississippi, while a...
Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade means it is now up to individual states to decide whether abortion is legal and to what extent. In Florida, led by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Legislature, that may mean greater restrictions to abortion access.
CNN contributor Ana Navarro offered an emotional defense of abortion rights following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During CNN's coverage of the historic ruling, Navarro appeared in a panel discussion where anchor Alisyn Camerota challenged GOP strategist Alice Stewart, who pointed to pregnancy centers and adoption agencies in the "pro-life community" across the country that can help mothers with unexpected pregnancies, by citing "some 410,000 children" in the foster care system who haven't been adopted and some babies will "obviously" have physical disabilities.
There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
CNN’s Nadia Romero reports from outside the last abortion clinic in Mississippi after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to have an abortion. Mississippi has a trigger law that will ban nearly all abortions and it could come into effect very soon.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tore into numerous Republicans this past weekend after the conservative-led Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established America's constitutional right to abortion. The New York lawmaker launched her salvos on Friday at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who, on the day of...
In a historic ruling that topples a half-century of legal precedent on reproductive rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to obtain an abortion. The 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by...
Vote to overturn Roe v. WadeKHOU. Roe v. Wade was settled law in 1973 and now, the constitutional rights of women have been set back 50 years. The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on June 24, overturned the Roe V. Wade law, now making it illegal for women to obtain abortions in 19 states. According to AP, “Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box. Justice Clarence Thomas, part of Friday’s majority, urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.” This could mean that other settled laws which have protected the rights of many Americans, and their Constitutional liberties, could be at risk.
