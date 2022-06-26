Windham holds second annual gay pride event

Summer often brings sales people going door to door offering everything from driveway repairs to solar panels. Residents who’d rather not hear these pitches can now sign up for the Tewksbury Do Not Knock registry, which came about thanks to a citizen’s article put forward at October 2021 Town Meeting by resident Christine Chesbrough. Details and a form to register online, or in person or via email, are available now on the town website.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO