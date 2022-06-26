Crews contain fire at Arlington Agricultural Research Station, no injuries reported

ARLINGTON, Wis. — A building and numerous pieces of equipment are considered a total loss following a fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from numerous agencies responded to the blaze at a building on the 2000-acre research farm affiliated with UW-Madison’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Michael Peters, who is the Director of Agriculture Research at UW-Madison, said in a press conference Sunday night that no people or animals were injured as a result of the fire.

“In that structure, we had tractors, semis, other ag equipment, hay bailers, things of that nature. We are in the process of doing a full inventory check at this time,” he said.

In an update Monday afternoon , officials said a hay shed, numerous pieces of equipment and 250 tons of hay and bedding were destroyed.

The fire was started in a shed at the station. The dollar amount of damage done is unknown at this time but Peters called the physical damage done “extensive.”

Peters wanted to give credit to all who responded:

“We are very fortunate that Arlington Fire responded quickly to this fire. It’s been contained to one structure. UWPD responded quickly as well to assist almost immediately.”

Speaking to News 3 Now, Mark Kendall, the research station’s assistant superintendent, said that nobody was nearby when the fire started.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

