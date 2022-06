The Notre Dame football team has talented players on both sides of the ball, but will it take a step back in Marcus Freeman’s first season?. After Brian Kelly abruptly left the Notre Dame football program after beating Stanford in the regular-season finale, Marcus Freeman was inserted as interim-head coach. However, due to an outcry from the players and fans of the team, he quickly dropped the interim label, and rightfully so, as he was the best man for the job.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO