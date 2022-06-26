ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dublin Coffman grad wins 200-meter title at U.S. track championships

10TV
10TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE, Ore. — Dublin Coffman graduate Abby Steiner ran a personal best and world-leading time of 21.77 seconds to win Sunday's 200-meter final at the U.S.A. Track and Field...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington native wins national 400-meter dash championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – University of Cincinnati track and field’s Steven McElroy won the 400-meter dash at the U20 National Championship, beating record time. From Pickerington, Ohio, McElroy had a school and meet record time of 44.93, qualifying for the World Athletics U20 Championships held in Columbia in August. McElroy’s time beat his own school […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
tag24.com

Ohio State unseats Notre Dame for No. 1 spot in recruiting

Following the commitment of four-star cornerback Kayin Lee on Monday evening, The Ohio State now has the best class in the nation. The Buckeyes landed four top-notch prospects in less than two weeks. Lee's commitment followed a series of top-10 receivers with five-star players Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate and four-star recruit Noah Rogers committing to the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
buckeyescoop.com

Is Ohio State About To Raid SEC Country For 5 Elite Recruits?

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is already ranked as the best in the nation, and the Buckeyes have only just gotten started on the defensive side of the ball. Now, with several top targets...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Kentucky State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

2023 Georgia CB Kayin Lee Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State’s recent run of commitments continued on Monday afternoon when Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee pledged his services to the Buckeyes just one day after wrapping up his official visit. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Lee, who is considered the 18th-best cornerback and No. 145 prospect...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Buckeye Football Notebook: ‘He’s the best in the country’

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Success in college football can be broken down into two basic components: recruiting and development. You can’t win without talented players, so it’s best to start out with as much talent as possible. That happens...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Prandini
spectrumnews1.com

Powell student wins international video competition

POWELL, Ohio — Earlier this year, Benjamin Kurian, 12, from Powell took part in an international video competition put on by World of 7 Billion and Population Connection. The 7th grader at Olentangy Liberty Middle School was fascinated with Aquaponics and created a video explaining how aquaponics doesn't require any maintenance and produces food without wasting any water.
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Hayward Field
10TV

Ohio State celebrates 50 years of Title IX

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University kicked off a year of events to celebrate 50 years of Title IX with a panel discussion featuring President Kristina M. Johnson, and members of the university's female athletic community. On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Are You Kidding Me? Ohio State Wins Right To Trademark “THE”

Seriously? Ohio State University, the pride of Columbus, Ohio, has won the right to trademark the word "the" ahead of its name, as in The Ohio State University. A lot of the same emotions come to mind as when The OSU first proposed to do this a few years back. Things like, what a bunch of conceited ******, and disappointment with Ohio University, which you'd think is THE University of Ohio, but Noooo. Take a look at the picture above. It's (THE) Ohio Stadium. The entrance looks like a holy house of worship, which makes sense, since it appears The Ohio State University worships itself.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Hot rods cruising into Columbus

The big one is here! We’re talking more than six thousand hot rods, trucks, classics, and all-around cool cars coming to the Ohio Expo Center! It’s the biggest show on the schedule for Goodguys and it’s right here in Columbus. And because we love a good giveaway...
COLUMBUS, OH
newscentermaine.art

National Ice Cream Day Columbus Ohio

National Ice Cream Day Columbus Ohio. Take a horse drawn carriage ride around the mill grounds or browse over 20 craft vendors who will be onsite. Handcrafted ice cream since 1870. 662 n high st., columbus, oh 43215 We are making ice cream fun for everyone. We are excited to...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Greater Columbus Home Prices Continue to Soar in Early 2022

The Central Ohio real estate market shrugged off a dreary winter with home prices up more than 13 percent compared to last year. With predictions that the area will be the nation’s fifth-hottest market in 2022, that trend is likely to continue. Over the fall and winter, nine homes in the Top 25 sold for more than $2 million.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy