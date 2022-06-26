ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comcast, Universal launched a STEAM initiative based on the Jurassic World franchise

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0b7I_0gMmaOJx00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Comcast NBCUniversal and the Council for Opportunity in Education launched a $1.5 Million “Jurassic World Rule Your Future” STEAM initiative, focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math subjects.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

With the investment and support from Comcast, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks & Resorts, this cross-company initiative ensures more young people have access to the resources that they need to succeed in today’s digital world.

Earlier in June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the educational initiative as a tie-in with Jurassic World Dominion, the latest film in the Jurassic World franchise. Experts from the film helped provide input for the hands-on curriculum, which includes three 10-hour courses on paleontology, animatronics and DNA.

“This is an exciting collaboration intended to help inspire young people to pursue STEAM-related careers,” said Broderick Johnson, executive vice president at Comcast Corporation.

COE hopes to strengthen STEAM skills among low-income and first-generation college students with the TRIO program.

“We can’t wait to see what discoveries or innovations might happen as a result of our students participating in these creative learning experiences,” said COE President Maureen Hoyler.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Disney Board extends CEO Bob Chapek’s contract by 3 years

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors unanimously voted on Tuesday to extend CEO Bob Chapek’s contract by three years. Chapek’s career at Disney has spanned over nearly 30 years and he was named the company’s seventh CEO just weeks before the theme parks were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY LAKE, FL
ABC Action News

Walt Disney World cancels Brightline train station at Disney Springs

The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal Monday evening. The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa. Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer released a statement that said the "new route...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Breaking News: Disney World Cancels Big Project

This new service will give travelers flying into Orlando another option. The service would still require you to travel from Disney Springs to your resort via a Disney bus, boat, personal car service or taxi. Some might enjoy the cost savings, while others would prefer a more direct route to their resort.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Orlando, FL
Education
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Location Permanently Tonight

A beloved store at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida will be shutting its doors permanently. We are sad to report that a popular store at Universal Studios in Orlando will be closing very, very soon. A tweet from digital content creator Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) last week confirmed that...
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Just Changed How Guests Enter Its Park

When thinking of Universal Studios you probably think of exciting rides, amazing snacks, and a great atmosphere. You would be right as each of the Universal Studios Parks across the world all offer jaw-dropping experiences. However, one thing you may not have thought about is the way you enter and exit the Park.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique gets reopening date

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the reopening date for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Magic Kingdom. Beginning Aug. 25, guests ages 3 to 12 will get the chance to transform into some of their favorite characters with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories. [TRENDING: Tropics: Hurricane...
BAY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comcast Corporation#Universal Pictures#Universal Parks Resorts#Coe#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Education
Inside the Magic

Universal Announces Beloved Show Returning After More Than Two Years Closed

A beloved show at Universal Orlando Resort is FINALLY returning. Over the course of the last couple of years, Universal Orlando has been slowly phasing back into normalcy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal just brought back a fan-favorite experience at the Horror Makeup...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1,364 canceled flights in US cause concern ahead of busy July 4 weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – As travel is ramping up for the Fourth of July holiday, staffing shortages are causing problems for some of the nation’s largest airlines. According to FlightAware.com, 634 flights were canceled across the U.S. on Saturday and there were more than 730 cancellations on Sunday. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

July 1 deadline approaching to apply for rental assistance in Orlando

The deadline to apply for rental assistance in Orlando is Friday, July 1. The U.S. Department of the Treasury awarded the city of Orlando $6.8 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds. The money is for households that have been financially impacted directly or indirectly by the pandemic. Households within Orlando city...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy