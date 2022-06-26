Comcast, Universal launched a STEAM initiative based on the Jurassic World franchise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Comcast NBCUniversal and the Council for Opportunity in Education launched a $1.5 Million “Jurassic World Rule Your Future” STEAM initiative, focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math subjects.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

With the investment and support from Comcast, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks & Resorts, this cross-company initiative ensures more young people have access to the resources that they need to succeed in today’s digital world.

Earlier in June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the educational initiative as a tie-in with Jurassic World Dominion, the latest film in the Jurassic World franchise. Experts from the film helped provide input for the hands-on curriculum, which includes three 10-hour courses on paleontology, animatronics and DNA.

“This is an exciting collaboration intended to help inspire young people to pursue STEAM-related careers,” said Broderick Johnson, executive vice president at Comcast Corporation.

COE hopes to strengthen STEAM skills among low-income and first-generation college students with the TRIO program.

“We can’t wait to see what discoveries or innovations might happen as a result of our students participating in these creative learning experiences,” said COE President Maureen Hoyler.

©2022 Cox Media Group