Police in Charlotte shoot, seriously injure robbery suspect

RALEIGH – For members of the Baby Boomer generation, the Triangle is the best place in the country to find a job, a new study found. The new analysis from LinkedIn shows that the Triangle outranks Austin, Texas, for the top spot for Baby Boomers to seek employment, as well as every other region in the country in the data set, which only studied regions with more than 20,000 workers with LinkedIn profiles.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO