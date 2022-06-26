ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China Insight: China’s Beauty Market Seen Surpassing 1 Trillion Yuan in Sales

By Li Jun
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEej8_0gMmYFNA00

Click here to read the full article.

China has become key to growth for global beauty companies, driven by rising household incomes, new entrants and the increasing development of local brands.

But over the last few months, there have been growing signs of concern, leading to questions as to whether the strong are simply getting stronger in China , or is the market weakening?

More from WWD

This month, the most important marketing event for the beauty industry in the first half of the year — the “6.18 online shopping festival” — was affected by a combination of factors such as ongoing epidemic control measures, the introduction of new regulations, weak consumption, rising raw material prices and supply chain disruptions. The event was described by industry insiders as “the most difficult 6.18 in history.”

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the total retail sales of cosmetics goods from January to May were $22 billion, down by 5.2 percent, including $4.34 billion n May, down 11 percent. Sales in May 2021 were $4.98 billion, an increase of 14.6 percent on May 2020.

With negative growth in the cosmetics category over the past four quarters in a row, the “6.18 online shopping festival” became a critical opportunity to boost sales. Yet statistics showed the opposite: total online sales of beauty and personal care (skin care and makeup) on Tmall, JD and PDD reached $6.12 billion, a drop of nearly 20 percent compared to last year’s $7.64 billion, and the number of cosmetic brands achieving 100 million yuan sales in GMV decreased from seven last year to three this year.

The pre-pandemic global cosmetics market was vibrant. According to Euromonitor, the global cosmetics market reached $488 billion in 2018 and $514.8 billion in 2019. In China, the market volume reached $38.5 billion in 2018, leading the world with a growth rate of 14.9 percent and the market volume reached $77.6 billion in 2020.

Gian Andrea Positano, director of Cosmetica Italia Centro Studi, the Italian association of cosmetics companies, said during the 6.18 China International Beauty Summit organized by WWD China, that “the Italian beauty market is expected to reach 12.9 billion euros in 2022, an increase of 6.5 percent year-on-year,” while the figure for China is estimated to reach $92.1 billion. The increase will mostly be driven by the fast-growing segment of male cosmetics and the the rise of Chinese beauty products.

Two major factors contributed to the meteoric rise of the beauty market in China. Over the last decades, more than 5,000 foreign cosmetics have entered the Chinese market, generating continuous growth, while at the same time creating a favorable business environment for local beauty companies. With the major involvement of international brands, the Chinese beauty industry value chain is becoming more sophisticated.

The second factor is the growing consumer base for beauty and skin care products, which expanded rapidly due to rising household incomes, the increasing consumption power of lower-tier cities and the rise of independent Chinese brands. Yet those figures express mixed message since gaps still exist despite the booming market.

For Shiseido , which has been on the Chinese market for 41 years, China became the largest overseas market in 2017. Its China offices in Shanghai was positioned as its “second headquarters” at the end of 2019.

Revlon , which entered the Chinese market as early as 1996, reported sales figures of $29.8 million in China already in 1998. Yet following that strong market debut, the beauty firm revealed its withdrawal from China in 2013. But after several ups and downs and a high-profile reentry into the market in 2019 after the acquisition of Elizabeth Arden, the company still failed to gain traction. News about its seeking bankruptcy reorganization became a much-searched topic in China and triggered a round of “sentimental consumption” by loyal consumers. But earlier this month, Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

L’Oréal Group, which officially entered the Chinese market in 1997, has grown by more than 20 percent for the last two years. With operations in 150 countries and regions, China is its second-largest market.

In an indication of the importance of the market to its future, L’Oréal in May revealed the establishment of its first investment company in China, marking the beginning of investment from the beauty giant in Chinese start-ups.

Shortly afterward, Xiamen Ziyue Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), an entity of Ziyue Fund — Shiseido ’s first China investment — was registered with a capital of $74.77 million.

Oriental Beauty Valley in Shanghai’s Fengxian District, one of the world’s leading cosmetics industry clusters, is home to L’Oréal’s Shanghai Beauty 2 Investment Co. Ltd. and the third R&D center of Shiseido in China. The former is dedicated to investing in innovative beauty technologies, while the latter empowers its portfolio companies in the beauty industry with R&D centers and production bases.

By the end of 2021, the Oriental Beauty Valley had gathered more than 2,200 companies related to the “beauty economy,” with more than 3,000 brands, contributing to more than 40 percent of the sales of cosmetics in the whole Shanghai region, with an industry scale of nearly $10.4 billion.

It is also home to domestic beauty industry leaders such as Jala Group and Pechoin, and has formed a “beauty and health industry alliance” with major players in the beauty and health industry to promote cooperation and investment. This “urban industry ecosystem,” offering full regional coverage, functional integration, industry support and a broad range of services, has a brand value of $4.28 billion.

Yuan Fei, general manager of the Oriental Beauty Valley, attended the China International Beauty Summit held by WWD China. When asked about how to empower the post-pandemic development of the industry, he said, “Apart from land, plants, buildings, talents and R&D, the most important thing is to provide a market opportunity for enterprises. Oriental Beauty Valley creates an inclusive and open industrial cluster, allowing companies to feel at home, and cooperate with upstream and downstream partners, even grow in harmony with friends and competitors on this platform.”

Despite various challenges, clusters like the Oriental Beauty Valley helped to make the Chinese market more attractive to international companies. As L’Oréal China’s chief executive officer Fabrice Megarbane explained at the launch of Shanghai Beauty 2 Investment Company, “The most important thing for L’Oréal is to look for opportunities in the midst of challenges and seize the initiative .”

Jesper Herold Halle, commercial consul at the Danish Consulate General in Shanghai, who aims to facilitate cooperation with Danish companies working in China, also stressed to WWD China that “right now, it is the best time to enter the Chinese market — a market full of opportunities and potential.”

Both domestic and international entrants into the market have a long history to play off of.

As early as 1829, the first Chinese national cosmetics brand, Xiefuchun, was established, focusing on duck-egg face powder, ice musk oil and fragrance products. In 1862, Kophenix, a brand from Hangzhou, was founded with products such as goose-egg face powder and pearl cream being highly sought after. In the 1930s, Chinese industrial cosmetics began to develop, with Shanghai Vive and Pechoin becoming the favorites of Shanghai’s celebrities and being exported to Southeast Asia. In 1898, the predecessor of Shanghai Jahwa Corp., the Hong Kong-based Kwong Sang Hong cosmetics company, was established, and then moved to Shanghai to become the first modern Chinese cosmetics company, creating the Liushen, Maxam, Heborist and other brands. Although domestic brands dominated most of the Chinese beauty industry in the last century, from the ’90s onward, leading European and international firms entered the market and played a crucial role in its development. They include:

• 1981: Products from Shiseido were launched in major shopping malls in Beijing

• 1985: Johnson & Johnson enters the China market

• 1989: The official market entry of Olay

• 1989: Unilever enters Shanghai

• 1989: Avon and Guangzhou Cosmetics Factory establish the Guangzhou Avon Company as a joint venture

• 1993: Estée Lauder enters China

• 1995: Maybelline enters Guangzhou

• 1996: L’Oréal enters China.

By the beginning of the 21st century, almost most of the major international cosmetic brands had entered the market.

According to Positano, “Habits of Chinese consumers are different from that of European consumers, so to gain competitiveness in the Chinese market, it is important to follow the new consumer habits.”

As a result, localization of international brands has entered a new period of rapid development, from the early days of direct introduction of imported products, to adjustments of product formulations according to the needs of Chinese consumers, and the current export of products made in China to foreign markets and the increased speed of new product development.

At this point, “sustainability” has become the core path for development. At Oriental Beauty Valley, for example, the development and marketing of biodegradable cosmetic packaging materials; the integration of green supply chains and the establishment of clean beauty standards, and the exploration of the market-oriented transformation of “carbon reduction” through carbon trading are being expanded and practiced.

Clearly, China is not just a key consumer market and manufacturing hub, but has begun to become a driver of innovation. From the establishment of R&D centers to investment funds, international beauty giants such as L’Oréal, Shiseido and Unilever have continued to expand their investments in China while Shanghai Jahwa Corp., Jala Group and Florasis have started their internationalization to explore international markets.

And while foreign brands are increasing their presence in the Chinese market, Chinese beauty brands are also going abroad through cross-border e-commerce. This trend of bringing in from abroad and going out from China has remained unchanged in these challenging times, with the Chinese beauty market expanding from 600 billion yuan, or $89.69 billion, to 1 trillion yuan, or $149.48 billion .

According to the “China Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Report 2021” jointly released by Google and Deloitte, in terms for overseas performances, beauty and personal care stood out in 2020, with many fast-growing direct-to-consumer brands emerging and showing potential.

But for Chinese beauty brands, the key is to learn from international groups, especially in terms of sustainability.

As Zhao Bingbing, chief representative for Greater China at the London Development Promotion Agency, said, “Chinese beauty brands shall change their storytelling approach to adapt to the cultural environment overseas, paying particular attention to the two main values of embracing multiculturalism and sustainability.”

Editor’s Note: China Insight is a monthly column from WWD’s sister publication WWD China looking at key developments in the China market.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
RETAIL
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Arden
The Atlantic

Farewell to Hong Kong and Its Big Lie

Earlier this month, a few days before I packed up my apartment and left Hong Kong, I made my way across the city to Victoria Park. For decades, the city’s residents would gather there in the thousands on the night of June 4 to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a moment of mass collective remembrance for those killed by Chinese forces in Beijing in 1989 and, though less so, a nod to the formative role that the crackdown played in the development of Hong Kong’s own prodemocracy movement. This year, the once-moving scene was entirely stamped out by the city’s more authoritarian turn.
CHINA
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#International Markets#Beauty Market Seen#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
freightwaves.com

US companies move to break China’s dominance of rare earth industry

In 2010, tensions flared between Japan and China over a fishing trawler incident in the East China Sea. The Chinese government reportedly blocked all exports of rare earth elements to Japan in retaliation for the detention of a Chinese fishing boat captain. Japan at the time had grown almost entirely...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy