Cleveland, OH

Local clinic says 90% of patients turned away after Ohio law went into effect

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
The impact of Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, overturning the controversial Roe v. Wade precedent, is already being felt here in Northeast Ohio.

At Preterm, the independent, nonprofit abortion provider clinic in Cleveland, executive director Sri Thakkilapati told News 5 that the clinic had to cancel the majority of their appointments.

“We've had to turn away almost more than 90% of our patients,” she explained. “Some of our staff and some of our board members and I stayed at the clinic until 11:00 p.m. on Friday night, calling people and telling them that we couldn't see them. And there were people just sobbing with fear and with disappointment. It has been very hard to turn people away and to give them this news.”

In total, Thakkilapati said they had to turn away 35 people Saturday who were scheduled for abortion procedures or to receive the appropriate medication.

Additionally, she said another 40 first-day appointments were canceled. In Ohio, two appointments 24 hours apart are required in order to have an abortion.

On Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a court injunction had been dissolved and a six-week abortion ban bill is now law in the state. As the law currently stands, Ohio currently prohibits abortions once fetal cardiac motion is detected, which usually occurs at six weeks of gestation.

"Roe was poorly reasoned, a doctrine of shifting sands that invited non-stop litigation, that's exactly what we've had for 50 years," Yost said.

The six-week bill, sponsored by state Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), does not have an exception for rape or incest. It also only applies only to intrauterine pregnancies. It only has two exceptions.

The ban allows for physicians to perform an abortion if the procedure is to prevent a someone’s death or bodily impairment, which is defined as any “medically diagnosed condition that so complicates the pregnancy of the woman as to directly or indirectly cause the substantial and reversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

This includes pre-eclampsia, a condition that results in “inevitable” abortion as a result of a premature rupture of the membranes. It could also be diabetes or multiple sclerosis, however, it can’t be anything related to mental health.

To be able to perform the life-saving measure, a physician has to write that the procedure is necessary for the above reasons and must include the medical condition and the medical rationale for it. Also, the written documentation must be included in the pregnant person’s medical records and the doctor must have a copy of it for at least seven years.

The other exception is if there is no heartbeat.

The bill also requires a pregnant person to sign a form acknowledging that there is a heartbeat detected. The form would include statements that say “the unborn human individual has a fetal heartbeat,” and would include the statistical probability of bringing that “individual” to term.

If someone violates the abortion ban, they could be convicted of a felony in the fifth degree.

A former pregnant person could file a civil action for a wrongful death suit of their unborn child. They could be awarded court costs and reasonable attorney’s fees if they win.

The legislation also creates the Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support, which would be made up of three House members and three Senate members.

In addition, it allows the State Medical Board to take disciplinary action against doctors for failure to comply with the act’s requirements. It allows the board to assess penalties of up to $20,000 for each abortion ban violation.

The person who received the abortion would get criminal immunity and immunity from civil liability.

The bill does not prohibit contraception or birth control.

On Friday night, Gov. Mike DeWine signed executive order 2022-11D which permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt the Heartbeat Bill, which DeWine signed in 2019.

Comments / 162

Vickie Davis
2d ago

They keep saying pregnant person...why not say pregnant woman? Because no male, no matter how much they want to be a woman is ever going to get pregnant and carry a baby. That's very disrespectful to women!

Reply(9)
69
meh ??
2d ago

so controlling another human being is fine with yall.... really its taking steps back. they are taking away freedoms.... how can any real american be ok with taking away freedoms. its not american at all.

Reply(21)
21
Jeff
2d ago

I thought only 3% of their services was for abortions. Sounds more like 97% is abortions or abortion related

Reply(4)
32
 

cleveland19.com

More Ohio mothers have abortions than women without kids, state data shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As reaction to the Roe vs. Wade reversal continues, we wanted to know who was getting abortions in Cleveland leading up to now?. For context, 19 investigates obtained data from the Ohio Department of Health. It shows the circumstances Ohio women were in-- where they were in life-- when they recently had an abortion.
WLWT 5

Effort underway to make Ohio abortion laws more restrictive

CINCINNATI — An effort is underway in Ohio to make the current law banning abortions even more restrictive. Republican Jean Schmidt is an Ohio state representative of the 56th district. She is the sponsor of House Bill 598. “The bill 598 really mirrors what we had pre-Roe v. Wade,...
tag24.com

Ohio officials will defy the state's strict anti-abortion law

Columbus, Ohio - In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fight for abortion rights in Ohio is moving to the cities. Ohio's Republican-majority state legislature passed a "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019, which criminalizes abortion after around six weeks – before most people know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Cleveland Scene

Ohio's 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Is Now Law. Here's What That Means

Less than an hour after it was announced that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion to lift an injunction against Ohio's "heartbeat bill." And by last Friday evening, the bill — officially called the "Human Rights and...
WDTN

Ohio robocallers put on alert

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.
WEKU

Michigan shapes up as one of the next abortion battlefronts

Audio will be available later today. As soon as the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, some states' trigger laws banning abortion began to take effect. In others, including Michigan, bans from before Roe had never been taken off the books, and may take effect again. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
wyso.org

Some Ohio prosecutors won't enforce state's new abortion ban

Prosecutors in the two counties that make up half of all the state’s abortions said they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, both Democrats, have signed onto a letter with dozens of prosecutors and city attorneys throughout the nation, saying they won’t seek charges for those who perform or pursue abortions.
NBC4 Columbus

What you need to know for Ohio’s August primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary is quickly approaching. Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee. The deadline […]
unioncountydailydigital.com

Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order; “Heartbeat Bill” Now In Effect In Ohio

CEDARVILLE – Governor DeWine Friday signed Executive Order 2022-11D, the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health. The executive order permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt Rule 3701-47-07 which sets rules for Senate Bill 23 – commonly...
WOWK 13 News

DeWine signs bill to give $5M to Appalachian projects in Ohio

BEXLEY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will invest $500 million into Appalachian communities across 32 counties. House Bill 377, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron), contains funding to go toward DeWine’s project “OhioBuilds – Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for […]
