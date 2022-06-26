ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

VA health records bill signed into law

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSkyk_0gMmXg2s00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill sponsored by Sen. Patty Murray designed to improve transparency in the way the Veterans Administration handles electronic medical records.

According to a press release from Murray’s office, the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act was passed with significant bipartisan support and would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit regular reports to Congress on the costs, performance standards and outcomes of the VA’s electronic health record system.

Murray introduced the measure in December 2021 following a series of reports from the VA’s inspector general which raised concerns regarding the rollout of the EHM program. Concerns included issues involving the program’s cost and VA’s failure to collect data to provide an accurate picture of how the program’s implementation is progressing at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane.

“The rollout of the EHR system has been totally unacceptable,” Murray said in the press release. “We’re talking about real patient safety risks that have gone unresolved for entirely too long.”

According to report this week by the Military Times, the VA recently suspended the rollout of the EHR system at four of its pilot sites — American Lake and Seattle VA Medical Center in the Puget Sound region, and Portland and Portland-Vancouver VA Medical Centers in Oregon — after the VA concluded the software was not performing correctly. According to the Murray press release, the VA inspector general concluded that nearly 150 veterans had been harmed because of failures in the electronic records system.

Comments / 7

Joyce Hill
1d ago

Let us not forget Patty Murray has been in this position for YEARS. Only now, a election year, she wants to help Vets???

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Navy Times

Largest budget in VA history gets backing from House appropriators

House appropriators on Thursday backed the White House plan for a Department of Veterans Affairs budget of more than $300 billion in fiscal 2023, but with more transparency as to how medical costs are driving up that total annually. Members of the House Appropriations Committee approved the spending plan by...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Spokane, WA
Government
SFGate

Manchin: Commission on veterans facilities to be dismantled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A group of U.S. senators has agreed to effectively dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant medical facility changes nationwide, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday. The West Virginia Democrat, a member of the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Records#Health Data#Va Medical Center#Politics Federal#Veterans Affairs#Ehr#The Military Times#Seattle Va Medical Center
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Republicans, Independents fear abuse of 'red flag' laws

(The Center Square) – The majority of Republican and Independent voters think "red flag" gun laws that allow judges to confiscate individuals’ firearms can be abused for political reasons, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released polling data Wednesday that...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

The Bipartisan Senate Gun Control Bill Would Unjustly Deprive Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

Senate negotiators unveiled a bipartisan gun control bill yesterday, hours before it survived a preliminary vote with enough support to overcome a filibuster. Sixty-four senators voted to advance the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which expands background-check requirements for gun buyers younger than 21, widens the categories of people who are not allowed to buy firearms, and provides federal funding for states with "red flag" laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Overturns Washington Workers’ Compensation Law (1)

The US Supreme Court unanimously overturned a Washington state workers’ compensation law designed for federal contractors working at a nuclear waste site, rejecting arguments that the challenge is moot because of a new measure the legislature passed while the dispute was pending. There are open questions about the impact...
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
172
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy