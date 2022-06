The Norfolk Tides (35-38) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (35-38), 8-2, in Tuesday night’s series opener at Harbor Park. Gunnar Henderson had a performance for the ages, hitting for the cycle in the contest. He started his night with a single in the first and then collected his first of three RBI with a two-run triple in the third. Henderson would then launch his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth and would complete his cycle with a double in the sixth.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO