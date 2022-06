JACKSON, Miss. — An airplane is grounded in Jackson after it was struck by a bullet. Physicians Air Transport lead pilot David Hood said he got a shocking call from a junior pilot at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. The pilot said he was standing in the hanger at Hawkins Field on the phone when he heard a loud ping. As he checked out the plane, he found a bullet hole in what's known as the upper cowling. After removing that piece, they found the bullet also struck a part of the engine.

