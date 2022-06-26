ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front to drop temperatures

By Ally Blake
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and stroms continue to pop up across far southeastern Kentucky. Temps are in the upper 80s and low 90s and will drop into the...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

WKYT 27

Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames

Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches. Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches. WATCH | Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance. Updated: 19 hours ago. Miller was on American Idol a few years ago. While he wasn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

This Little Winged Invader Needs to Be Run Out of Kentucky

Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
INDIANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Tri-State Area Summer 2022 Fireworks Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations. WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated […]
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant

Heather Hayes of Hopkinsville and JoEllen Reynolds of Cerulean were crowned winners of the 7th Annual Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant Monday. Here is a gallery of their night on the stage. 2022 Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky horse owner works with neighbors to limit fireworks

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - When most of us think Fourth of July we think fireworks. However, most of us don’t think about how those fireworks affect horses. Years ago, Picasso started having what his owners called episodes when he got scared, often by fireworks. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and they realized the episodes were actually seizures.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jake Wells

Kentucky facing more food shortages and higher inflation

Woman shopping in storePhoto by Martijn Baudoin (Unsplash) You're feeling the pain of higher prices every time you reach for your wallet, aren't you?. The unadjusted rate for inflation is currently sitting around 8.3% in the United States according to Statista for the month of April, and this number is only likely to get higher over the summer.
KENTUCKY STATE
TwoSq Media

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
KENTUCKY STATE
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
WKYT 27

Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadline is quickly approaching for Kentucky schools. Every Kentucky school campus needs to have a school resource officer by August 1. The requirement comes after lawmakers passed a school safety plan. However, at least one central Kentucky school system is struggling to find SROs to patrol their schools.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

