Scarborough, ME

Contemporary Scarborough Home for Sale Wows With Stunning Architecture and Creativity

By Chris Sedenka
 2 days ago
I graduated from Gorham High School in 1999. While it has been over 20 years, that's not exactly a long time in actual standards of measurement. The reason I bring this up is because I grew up in an era where the town of Scarborough was known for being much more...

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire’s Dover Coffee and Tea Co. Opening Downtown This Weekend

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling Dover, New Hampshire, home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently opened at their new location at 332 Central Ave, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit (pretty "groovy" if we do say so ourselves). Just this past week, The Fermanent at Pointe Place held their grand opening celebration where people learned more about the specialty wine shop and tasting room (and of course, enjoyed some samples).
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine Offering Private Cabanas for 2022

Going to a water or amusement park with the whole family or group of friends can sometimes feel like juggling several balls. And they’re on fire. You want to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy the day. Things like drinks to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you fueled, sunscreen, towels, strollers, not to mention your wallet. Then you have to carry all that stuff with you in the heat while also trying to enjoy the pools, slides, and rides.
SACO, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
Q97.9

Overwhelmed By Portland’s Massive Food Scene? Get the Portland Food Map

Be in the know of pretty much everything Portland food!. I had no idea that there was such a thing as the Portland Food Map. Not only is there one, but it's been around since 2007. It's a directory of the local food community. But it's grown since 2007 to have other features like food event listings, Sunday Brunch options, the Under Construction page, pandemic takeout list, the restaurant real estate listings, and most recently the My Kitchen Their Table chef interview column, and a list of restaurants and bars that require proof of vaccination for indoor service.
PORTLAND, ME
Building Business: Contractors shift to new projects

Contractors around Maine are showing their mettle by making the transition from one major project to the next. Allied-Cook Construction, which is nearing the finish line with the Covetrus headquarters on Portland’s East End, is now doing framing on the 39,000-square-foot Phoenix Flats project just a few blocks away, at 83 Middle St. It will offer 45 units of affordable housing for seniors 62 years old or older, plus the disabled. It was designed to meet PassiveHouse certification.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Falmouth is Really 5 Houses

How much for the 5 houses? Oh, a cool $10.5 million. This sprawling compound (you'll see why that's a perfect description) includes a gorgeous 13,307-square-foot waterfront house in Falmouth. This home with a price tag of $10.5 million, is according to MaineBiz, the highest offering price ever in Falmouth and maybe even Cumberland County.
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
PORTLAND, OR
WPFO

Parkers Restaurant in Portland closing permanently

PARKER (WGME) -- A Portland restaurant is closing its doors for good after more than 30 years. Parkers Restaurant on Washington Ave closed on Saturday. "We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for your patronage over these past 33 years," the post said. "It is difficult to call you customers and patrons when we truly consider you friends and, in many cases, family. The decision to close was extremely difficult and bitter sweet. "
PORTLAND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

