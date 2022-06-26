ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My biggest thing is having belief in myself... that's what Ben and Baz have really helped me with': Jack Leach hails Stokes and McCullum for helping him thrive in England's new attacking set-up after his 10-wicket haul

By Aadam Patel
 2 days ago

Joe Root produced an outrageous reverse scoop for six to help England close in on victory over New Zealand at Headingley and a 3-0 series whitewash.

The former England skipper lifted a Neil Wagner delivery over his shoulder, the slip cordon and the boundary, leading Sky commentator Mark Butcher to exclaim: 'That is barking, but so, so good.'

Root (55 not out) put on an unbeaten 132 for the third wicket with Ollie Pope (81 not out) to leave England just 113 runs short of victory when play resumes on the final day on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7i8s_0gMmXLhj00
Jack Leach has hailed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for helping with his self-belief

Jack Leach was England's other star, completing his first 10-wicket haul in Tests with five for 66 as New Zealand collapsed from 274 for five to 326 all out.

'We need to get a win and then it will be very special,' said Leach. 'It probably hasn't sunk in but it's just great to be out there. And then Pope and Root - that was special batting. It was really good (to watch), until the last 20 minutes when I had my pads on as nightwatchman.'

Leach became the first England spinner to take 10 wickets in a Test since Moeen Ali in 2017 but, on his 25th Test appearance, he insisted England would have to finish the job on Monday if it is to trump his famous one not out in the 2019 Ashes as his favourite Headingley memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvBal_0gMmXLhj00
Leach took a 10-wicket haul against New Zealand to leave England on the brink of a whitewash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055TRU_0gMmXLhj00
McCullum has helped instil a new attacking mentality to his team, as they close in on victory

The 31-year-old was introduced to the attack here in the 13th over on the first morning and took a wicket with his first delivery, then he was given the new ball in the second innings.

And Leach admitted he has benefited immensely from the backing of the new England leadership.

'I don't know if I thought it was possible or not (to take 10 wickets in a Test), probably not,' he said. 'My biggest thing is having belief in myself and that's what Ben (Stokes) and Baz (McCullum) have really helped me with and it looks like it's starting to pay off.

'I'm really enjoying it. I've felt I'm more attacking. In the past I might have felt I needed a bit of protection to bowl attackingly. The way we're going about things, which is credit to Stokesy and Baz, is taking the positive option.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYcYp_0gMmXLhj00
Leach is thriving in the set-up and says the approach has changed how he looks at the game

