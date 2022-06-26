ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmett, ID

Jeep, motorcycle collide near Emmett, leaving one dead, one in the hospital

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Law-enforcement officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon collision involving a motorcycle.

A 52-year-old woman from Emmett was driving a Jeep Renegade south of Emmett at 4:08 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a motorcycle traveling south, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The 61-year-old man from Star was driving the motorcycle with a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, as a passenger, Idaho State Police said. Despite wearing helmets, both were hurt in the collision and transported by air to a hospital. The woman died at the hospital from her injuries.

Idaho State Police said they found evidence suggesting the Jeep driver may have been drinking alcohol. They are continuing to investigate the crash.

The crash occurred on State Highway 16 near the intersection with Old Freezeout Road. Law enforcement blocked the scene for five hours while emergency responders addressed the people involved and cleared the scene.

