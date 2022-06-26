ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man shot in Irish Channel Sunday, condition unknown

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PvmS_0gMmWJP800

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Irish Channel.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

NOPD said a call of an Aggravated Battery by Shooting came in just after 3:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body.

At this time the man’s condition is not known. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Sixth District officer at (504) 658-6060.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating carjacking on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday morning on Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a person was carjacked around 4:21 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say two men approached the victim as they backed into a parking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Irish#The Irish Channel#Nopd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

NOPD investigating another carjacking from this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking that happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday. This is the third carjacking that has been reported by the New Orleans police that happened on Sunday. According to reports, the victim pulled over on the side of the road looking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A manhunt is underway after a New Orleans murder suspect fled to Tennessee and reportedly shot a police officer, according to law enforcement sources. According to the New Orleans Police Department, BJ Brown, 32, shot and killed a woman just before 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 27) in the Iberville Housing Development on Bienville Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD seeking assistance in finding suspect in St. Bernard armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in finding a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on June 17 on the 1200 block of Milton Street. Around 8:49 a.m., it is reported by New Orleans police that the suspect held the victim at gunpoint and demanded their personal belongings. The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man slain inside vehicle on Louisa Street in Ninth Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was found shot to death late Sunday night (June 26) inside a vehicle parked in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the victim inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Louisa Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Woman shot and killed on Iberville Street

NEW ORLEANS — The body of a woman who was apparently fatally shot was discovered Monday morning in the 1400 block of Iberville Streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m. According to police, officers received a call of shots fired and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Man hospitalized after New Orleans East shooting: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in New Orleans East left a man wounded Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers said just before 5 p.m., NOPD responded to the intersection of Lake Forest and Read Boulevards on a reported aggravated battery by shooting. When they arrived,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy