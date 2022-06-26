ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RCSD student receives NYS Commendation Award

By Emma Colling, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sN2iC_0gMmWD6m00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local youth leader and student of the Rochester City School District received the New York State Commendation Award.

18-year-old Isaiah Santiago, a graduate of the Rochester School of the Arts, received the award at his graduation party for finding jobs for youth, creating a mental health curriculum in the school district, and founding an organization to combat youth gun violence.

Dr. Michael Mendoza receives New York State Senate Commendation Award

The award was presented to Santiago by Senator Jeremy Cooney.

Santiago said his class will help the community by preventing violence overall.

“The mental health literacy class is to help our young people identify, problem solve and resolve mental illness the right way,” Santiago said. “Right now, what we see in our community is young people who don’t understand what’s going on with their mental health or mental illness and they don’t know how to deal with this but to simply satisfy it for a second by getting into gun violence.”

Santiago also received a proclamation from Senator Samra Brouk and a Young Citizen of the Year award from the Monroe County Legislature and Executive Offices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Darnell Wilson awarded highest civilian honor for fighting gunman at Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Darnell Wilson received America's highest civilian honor on Tuesday for heroism after he fought an armed robber at a Rochester restaurant in 2019. 32-year-old Wilson received a medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for pushing the gunman out of a restaurant on Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue on the night of December 23. The Monroe County Legislature has honored Wilson's heroic action the month after the incident.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Full results: Local 2022 June primary voter returns here

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. However, this year has one primary in June and the other in August. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Literacy#Gun Violence#Rcsd#Nexstar Media Inc
13 WHAM

Celebration of pride in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - People in Henrietta celebrated pride outside the town hall Monday night. The community enjoyed music, food trucks, and some games. It's the first time the town could throw a big event celebrating diversity since the pandemic began. "It's nice to see the community come together and...
HENRIETTA, NY
informnny.com

Monroe County to award forgivable loans of up to $25k

ROCHESTER, N.Y. WROC) — Monroe County is offering small business owners loans of up to $25,000 that, contingent on certain requirements being met, will be forgiven and converted to grants, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. A working capital loan is given to businesses primarily for everyday expenses. These...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more road tests offered in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's answer a good question about where you can take a road test in the city of Rochester. I got this question from a parent trying to get his daughter behind the wheel. Brian said:. “When did the NYS DMV Stop conducting road tests at...
ROCHESTER, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Canandaigua (NY)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Canandaigua, NY?. Situated at the northwestern end of Canandaigua Lake in the middle of Ontario County is the beautiful city of Canandaigua. Canandaigua, also known as ” The chosen Spot,” was incorporated as a city in 1913. This scenic...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester non-profit helps people with job training

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mentoring makes a difference in a lot of people's lives. Especially those striking out on their own. “The people are great here and stuff, they really care about their employees here. They’re great people.”. At Homesteads for Hope, anyone can find a place to belong.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

JLU Child Care offers an oasis for Brockport families

Heading into her twelfth year of serving the Spencerport community’s childcare needs, Leslie Ball, owner of JLU Child Care, wasn’t searching for new challenges. Then she received notice that New York State was hoping to encourage growth in child care options, especially in communities designated as “child care deserts.”
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update June 27

Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19 Eligibility for 2nd COVID-19...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brockport High School graduates class of 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - More students donned their caps and gowns today to walk across the graduation stage. Students at Brockport High School are moving on. It's been a tough couple of years for students during the Coronavirus pandemic. We wish them well a big congratulations.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY State creates online tool to determine small business eligibility for tax credits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State has a new online tool to determine if a small business is eligible for a tax credit program. The Capital Costs Tax Credit Program is distributing $250 million to businesses under 100 employees that invested in protecting public health during the pandemic, such as buying disinfecting supplies or upgrading their HVAC system to better filter viral particles from the air. The money, coming in the form of tax breaks, will also go to businesses that expanded or added more outdoor spaces to promote social distancing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy