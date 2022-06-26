ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenzo channels preppy, Celine goes for razzmatazz in Paris

By THOMAS ADAMSON
 2 days ago
Paris Fashion Celine Mens SS 23 V, from left, Lisa, and Park Bo-gum pose for photographers before the Celine men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, France, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (Francois Mori)

PARIS — (AP) — Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada.

Nigo has made history as the first Japanese designer to front the house since Takada, who died in 2020.

But beyond the fashion, Nigo — who has made high profile collaborations with Pharrell — has real star attraction, once again pulling in top VIPs this season such as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Here are some highlights of Sunday’s spring-summer 2023 menswear collections in Paris.

KENZO’S BACK IN THE GROOVE

Set in a college hall and with a pervading 70s, preppy vibe, Nigo channeled the dazzling colors and mix-and-match cultural fusion that became synonymous with the house’s origins.

Hanging from the roof were flags reading “Kenzo 1970.” For students of fashion, a reference not lost: This date was not only the year Takada presented his first fashion show in the Galerie Vivienne in Paris in front of his new shop, Jungle Jap, but it was also the year of Nigo’s birth.

Funky scarves, a take on Boy Scout styles, morphed into colored lapels on suits that riffed on uniform.

A bright yellow patch-loaded waistcoat had an African vibrancy and mixed with Breton striped scarves, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets. It created a dynamic cultural melting pot.

But it was the quirkiness and humor that defined spring-summer in this strong show — thick woolen socks on canary yellow flip flops, crimson flower appliques and multicolored bowler hats.

Nigo, 51, is only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment continues to represent a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.

CELINE’S RAZZMATAZZ

Screaming and crying fans thronged both sides of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo noisily ahead of Celine’s Sunday night show. Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane’s fashions, but for glimpse of one the world’s most adulated popstars: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS, the multimillion disc selling South Korean boy band.

Inside the venue, proceedings around the spring-summer collection staging were marginally calmer. Guests swigged on “CELINE” branded mini champagne bottles, as large abstract mirrors descended on cords from the ceiling reflecting light in all directions to funky rock music.

Adolescent models with shaggy hair stomped grumpily past, in the designer’s signature style, showcasing his early 70s styles that were on high the shimmer and riffed on LA rock.

Winklepickers and blue drainpipe jeans were capped with fringed black leather coats and shades -- in the Franco-Tunisian’s designer’s tried-and-tested styles. Black, gently flared pants were used as a backdrop for statement fringed coats and jackets. One came in dazzling gold sequins.

Yet despite the razzmatazz, there was little new here in the designer’s repertoire. For Slimane, who shopped a similar aesthetic at Saint Laurent with panache, it is a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

WOOYOUNGMI’S GENTLE CONTRADICTIONS

Sobriety met moments of punk -- and the “late-1990s skateboarding community” -- in South Korean designer Woo Young Mi’s collection on Sunday, held in the ornate interiors of Paris’ Musee des Arts Decoratifs.

Classy tailoring on suits, such as a double breasted number that opened the show with a delicate nip at the waists, contrasted with white sneakers and vests. It made for a deft play in contradiction.

Pants were a big theme — designed in a trendy 90s baggy style. They hung in a beautiful curved shape at the bottom of the leg.

There were moments of sensuality — and humor — throughout this 42-piece co-ed show that marked two decades since the brand was launched. One tactile and semi-transparent blue punk vest was worn by a model with greasy grungy hair who held a posh square leather bag.

THOM BROWNE’S INFINITE VARIATIONS

It was a performative runway occasion for suit-loving Thom Browne, as VIPs including Farida Khelfa -- dressed head to toe in the designer’s garb -- arrived theatrically to take their seats after the show had apparently begun. Guests were in stitches laughing at what seemed to be intentional choreography.

A strange retro voiceover then signaled the “real” show would commence -- as a male model with giant, spiky punk hair strutted out in an ecru tailored jacket, tie and shorts.

Pastel gray tweeds in contrasting patterns - and with multitudinous layers that were completely unfit for the spring-summer season - followed. They were worn by a model with a decorative anchor covering his face holding a hound-shaped bag, and a “35” sign in the tradition of old-school couture, which featured numbered looks.

Stripy socks, tailored shorts, tweed skirts, black briefcases and patterned pastel suits in checks and stripes created what seemed like infinite variations on the same theme.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’ in Gold Liquid Lamine Saint Laurent Dress

Click here to read the full article. Riley Keough celebrated her upcoming TV show “The Terminal List” in a standout Saint Laurent look. The actress, who is Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter, attended the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a Saint Laurent look designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Keough walked the red carpet wearing a gold jersey liquid lamine dress with a crisscross design and gathered waist with a black floral embellishment. She paired the look with the design house’s Smoking Clutch and Kidd Boots.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pink Serves Edgy Street Style Moment In Cropped Jacket With Baggy Denim Jeans & Towering Leopard Print Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. Pink stepped out in her trademark color as arrived at The Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday. The “So What” musician served an edgy street style moment while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. The pop rock singer was all smiles as she made her way into the building. She wore a cropped pink jacket over a vibrant red shirt. Pink teamed her top with baggy denim jeans, which were held up by a wide striped belt. Sticking to her signature grunge aesthetic, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist accessorized with dark round...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Gigi, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Model Sky-High Platforms at Marc Jacobs

With bowl cut mullet hairstyles and bleached eyebrows, the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner were almost unrecognizable on the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 runway, where they walked down the catwalks in oversize deconstructed silhouettes and sky-high white Mary Janes platforms. Jenner wore a blue cable-knit sweater with another matching sweater tied around her waist, worn over a white button-down shirt and white vinyl skirt. Gigi Hadid had a similar look, although she wore a ribbed knit sweater in an eye-catching shade of pink with a gray vinyl skirt. Marc Jacobs' penchant for volume and layering unexpected pieces together was at play here — taking shape also on Bella Hadid, who was clad in a voluminous black-and-white sleeveless ballgown with a bulbous waist and a bustle.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Brochu Walker Launches First Footwear Collection With Western Boots, Mules & More

Click here to read the full article. Luxury ready-to-wear brand Brochu Walker is now dressing their customer from head-to-toe. This month, the brand officially launched its first footwear collection — complete with four classic styles. Included in the line is the Marfa ankle boot, Dawson espadrille, Dallas cowboy boot and the Abbott mule. Prices range from $328 to $498 and the shoes are made in Portugal in suede with leather detailing. Founder Karine Dubner said shoes were the next logical step as the business continues to grow. “We have a very loyal customer base. Over 50% of our customers are returning versus...
WESTPORT, CT
thezoereport.com

Bella Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing Vintage Dresses — See The Latest Addition To Her Collection

When celebs launch new products (or new brands all together), they go all out on fashion looks to celebrate the occasion. Take Hailey Bieber, for example, who wore six different outfits for her Rhode Skin launch press tour earlier this month. The latest celeb to take it up a notch in honor of their business was Bella Hadid, who wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress to the launch party of her non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics’ latest flavor Bloom. Of course, her look was carefully thought out as the colors in her silky number perfectly complemented the pink and red hues in the new flavor’s packaging.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Christian Louboutin’s Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Collection Shows How Men’s Fashion Continues to Evolve

Click here to read the full article. Since 2019, Christian Louboutin has been at the forefront of the shifting definitions of masculinity in men’s fashion. What started out as a series of modest heeled boots and brogues back in the brand’s fall-winter ’20 men’s collection has moved forward incrementally each season, leading the way — heels first — on the conversation about gender fluidity and how fashion is shaping what it will look like, both on the runways and in real life. Earlier this year, the designer introduced “Our Angels,” a collection of gender-neutral heels done in an extended sizing range...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today. The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
