Nashville, TN

NASCAR at Nashville live race updates, results, highlights from Ally 400

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenny Hamlin is in prime position to win his third race of the 2022 Cup Series — more than any other driver on the circuit 17 races into the season. Hamlin took the pole ahead of this weekend's Ally 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway. The last time he took the pole,...

www.sportingnews.com

The Spun

NASCAR Drivers React To Death Of Legendary Hall Of Famer

The NASCAR world lost an all-time great one this week. Bruton Smith, one of the most-influential figures in the history of NASCAR, died earlier this week. The NASCAR Hall of Famer had one of the best careers of anyone involved with the sport. He will be missed. Several prominent NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace situation

Bubba Wallace and his issues with his own pit crew came to a head this weekend during Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Wallace found himself in sixth place in the weather-delayed race when he was instructed by crew chief Bootie Barker to pit in order to deal with a tire that had come loose. Barker told Wallace to “stop, stop, stop,” which the driver did, only to be hit from behind by Tyler Reddick.
MOTORSPORTS
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Controversy

Longtime NASCAR driver Tony Stewart was involved in a heated moment on the track on Saturday night. Stewart won a Camping World SRX Series, continuing to dominate his time on the track, but he had a heated moment with another driver. There was a confrontation between Stewart and Ernie Francis...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Nashville Race Results: June 26, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Nashville, Tennessee. The 1.333-mile of Nashville Superspeedway is set to host the Ally 400. View Nashville results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Nashville Menu. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Race. Cup: Prac | Qual | Race. Denny Hamlin and Joey...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Dating: NASCAR World Reacts

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick has been in some notable relationships over the years. Patrick, who most notably dated Aaron Rodgers for multiple years, is now single, after breaking up with her recent boyfriend, Carter Comstock. The former NASCAR driver is enjoying single life, though. "It’s cool,"...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Winners and losers at Nashville Superspeedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. Chase Elliott – Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet stormed to the front in the race’s final stage, and he won without a serious challenge despite a late-race caution that bunched the field. He became the fifth driver with two wins this season and with the victory assured his fifth multi-win season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Major Suspensions Likely Coming For Prominent NASCAR Team

There are going to be some big-time suspensions coming for another NASCAR team due to this new tire rule. Chris Buescher lost his bumper tire during Sunday's race, which means that his crew chief and two other team members will be suspended for the next four races. Here are some...
MOTORSPORTS
markerzone.com

#Race Track#Roush Fenway Racing#Nashville Superspeedway#Wood Brothers Racing#The Coca Cola 600#The Sporting News#Ally 400 All Times
Autoweek.com

Video: Ron Capps Has a ‘I Think I Pooped My Pants’ Moment at NHRA Norwalk

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Ron Capps declared, ‘I think I pooped my pants’ following a harrowing on-track incident in Sunday’s first round of Funny Car eliminations at the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals at Norwalk, Ohio.
NORWALK, OH
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Team Hendrick's Tough Sunday

Hendrick Motorsports has seen better days at the track. In Sunday's Ally 400, both William Byron and Alex Bowman were having significant car issues after the restart. With Bowman's No. 48 Chevy being taken back to the garage early, ending his day. The NASCAR world reacted to Team Hendrick's nightmare...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

‘Uncle Tony’ Gets Riled After SRX Heat Race

Defending Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) champion and series co-founder Tony Stewart blew his stack during Saturday’s second heat race at South Boston Speedway in Virginia. The target of Stewart’s ire was Indy Lights driver Ernie Francis Jr. after the pair made contact under caution early in the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Message For NASCAR Fans

The NASCAR Ally 400 wasn't exactly the best viewing experience due to weather. Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent a message to fans on the sport this Tuesday, apologizing for the difficult broadcasting experience. He also thanked fans for their patience. "I had a great time working the broadcast this weekend with...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Significant NASCAR suspension coming for RFK Racing

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 team is going to lose a handful of RFK Racing pit crew members for the upcoming stretch of NASCAR races after their car lost a wheel during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. A lost wheel during a race triggers an automatic four-race...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Tracy Lawrence Reveals NASCAR Keepsake From 1994 Daytona 500

Tracy Lawrence recently revealed a keepsake in a Twitter video that both country music fans and NASCAR fans should find enjoyable. Of course, Tracy was a chart-topping mulleted maverick in the 1990s, with No. 1 hits like “Sticks and Stones,” “Texas Tornado,” and “If the Good Die Young.” And it’s the latter that is relevant in Tracy’s recent Twitter clip.
MOTORSPORTS

