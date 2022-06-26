ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

100th annual Race to the Clouds revs up on Race Day

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. — The 100th running of the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) took place on Pikes Peak Highway early morning.

The famous 12.42-mile (20 km) course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet (1,440 m), and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level.

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitational hill climb to the summit of ‘America’s Mountain,’ also referred to as The Race to the Clouds, is held annually on the last Sunday of June.

The PPIHC’s automobile categories featured a wide variety of vehicles representing multiple forms of motorsport including: production-based Time Attack challengers, purpose-built Open Wheel racers and state-of-the-art Unlimited vehicles that took on the Pikes Peak course.

