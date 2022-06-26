ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gleyber Torres exits Yankees game after injury leads to double play

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left Sunday’s game against the Astros with an injury after appearing to get hurt while shuffling down the third-base line on an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the ninth.

After the game, which the Yankees bounced back to win 6-3 on a walk-off home run by Aaron Judge in the 10th, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Torres was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain.

“I think we dodged a bullet there,” he said.

With the game tied 3-3 and Torres on third base, Aaron Hicks struck out for the second out of the inning. Torres appeared to turn his ankle, and he fell to the ground away from third base, allowing the Astros to pick him off. Torres grabbed at his right ankle after being tagged out.

Torres later got up and seemed able to put some weight on the ankle, but he limped down the dugout stairs as he left the field.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced Torres at second base for the top of the 10th.

Gleyber picked off 3rd to end the 9th and had to be helped off the field after his ankle gave out pic.twitter.com/3q9viRfKlC

— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 26, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRf9O_0gMmVmqI00
Gleyber Torres grabbed his right ankle after an inning-ending double play in the ninth.
YES Network

The Yankees, after getting no-hit on Saturday , had no hits through six innings before a Giancarlo Stanton home run cut the deficit to 3-1 in the seventh. DJ LeMahieu tied the game in the eighth with a two-run home run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the left hand on Saturday night, breaking his thumb and drawing a heated reaction from the Phillies stud. Snell and Harper exchanged words on the field before the Phillies star cooled down and seemed to admit he knew the hit-by-pitch wasn’t on […] The post Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Horrible Strike Call During Yankees Game

Stars like Aaron Judge don't typically get bad strike calls at the plate. Tuesday's Yankees-Athletics game is the exception. The umpire for Tuesday night's AL battle between the Yankees and Oakland A's called one of the worst strikes you'll ever see with Judge at the plate in the bottom of the third. It wasn't even close, either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees starting second baseman dodges serious injury bullet

The New York Yankees were spreading the news after Sunday’s heroic win thanks to slugger Aaron Judge. Judge launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing his second walk-off victory against the Houston Astros in four games. However, there were some negatives attached to Sunday’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Yardbarker

New York Mets Close to Getting Key Bullpen Arm Back From IL

Some bullpen help for the Mets could be right around the corner. Right-hander Colin Holderman appeared in his first rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and turned a clean frame. Pitching on the road against the Rochester Red Wings, Holderman struck out a pair and retired the side in...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB World Celebrating Derek Jeter On Sunday

Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter turned 48 years old on Sunday. One of MLB's greatest shortstops recorded 3,465 hits over his Hall of Fame career. The 14-time All-Star led the Yankees to five World Series championships with the most postseason hits (200) in MLB history. The Players' Tribune,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (25-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (54-20, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-7, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: JP Sears (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -200, Athletics +172; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy