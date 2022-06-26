Gleyber Torres exits Yankees game after injury leads to double play

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left Sunday’s game against the Astros with an injury after appearing to get hurt while shuffling down the third-base line on an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the ninth.

After the game, which the Yankees bounced back to win 6-3 on a walk-off home run by Aaron Judge in the 10th, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Torres was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain.

“I think we dodged a bullet there,” he said.

With the game tied 3-3 and Torres on third base, Aaron Hicks struck out for the second out of the inning. Torres appeared to turn his ankle, and he fell to the ground away from third base, allowing the Astros to pick him off. Torres grabbed at his right ankle after being tagged out.

Torres later got up and seemed able to put some weight on the ankle, but he limped down the dugout stairs as he left the field.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced Torres at second base for the top of the 10th.

Gleyber picked off 3rd to end the 9th and had to be helped off the field after his ankle gave out pic.twitter.com/3q9viRfKlC — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 26, 2022

Gleyber Torres grabbed his right ankle after an inning-ending double play in the ninth. YES Network

The Yankees, after getting no-hit on Saturday , had no hits through six innings before a Giancarlo Stanton home run cut the deficit to 3-1 in the seventh. DJ LeMahieu tied the game in the eighth with a two-run home run.