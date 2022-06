BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education celebrated those who have dedicated their time to serving students on Monday. "It's kinda bittersweet for us,” Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said regarding the district’s retirees. “It means we have a lot of shoes to fill. With the number of teachers and staff members here that's a lot of years of experience we have to replace and it's going to be tough. Obviously, we wish them well on their next journey."

BROOKE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO