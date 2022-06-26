Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed in the area of 1301 River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach after a motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday night. Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time and serious injuries have been reported.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed in the area of 1301 River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach after a motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday night. Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time and the motorcyclist’s injuries proved fatal.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday around 4:30 am the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old male from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on US 17 in Brunswick County. Police say the car was traveling at a...
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) – A 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach died in a wreck in Brunswick County on Sunday. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 17. Officials say a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old “was traveling...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner released the name of a woman who died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Dillon County. Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the woman as 31-year-old Jessica Legette from Galivants Ferry. He said she died from injuries sustained in the crash. Master Trooper David Jones...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting on Monday, three roads will be closed for construction in Myrtle Beach. According to a Facebook post from the city, the roads that will be closed throughout the week for milling and paving include:. Sessions Street - from Highway 15 to the end.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building early Saturday in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the crash on Bush Drive shortly after 3 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital. The South...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Dillon County on Saturday. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:30 p.m. on S.C. 38. Jones said the person who died was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report is providing more details on what led officers to find a 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman dead inside a car in Lumberton. North Myrtle Beach police said they received a welfare check call on Saturday, where the caller said they...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office said a man died after he was pulled from the ocean on Sunday. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 33-year-old Roosevelt Robinson from Raeford, N.C. was brought out of the waters just before noon near 22nd Avenue South. She said he...
New parking meter rates go into effect in Myrtle Beach this Friday. New rates are as follows:. Where the old rate was $1.50 an hour for parking, the new rate is $2 per hour. Where the rate was either $1.75 or $2 per hour for parking, the new rate is $3 per hour.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Days before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, gas prices have crept down little by little. Some drivers said even with the slight decrease, it’s still hitting them where it hurts the most. “I just saw the $4.23 here so I had to stop....
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A customer at a Myrtle Beach restaurant recently brought a knife to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. According to a report, the man went to 1229 Shine in the Market Common on Monday acting strangely and appearing intoxicated. The man ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he took out a knife around eight to 10 inches in length and put it on the bar showing other customers.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police say a missing 18-year-old who is considered endangered has been found safe. Shepell Cunningham was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Waccamaw Medical Park Drive outside of Conway. Around 8:40 a.m., police sent out a release stating that he had...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A person threatening suicide on the beach Monday shot themselves in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said they responded to the area of Beach Place around 5:30 p.m. to a person on the beach with a weapon threatening suicide. While officers were...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon.
North Myrtle Beach will enforce some alternate traffic patterns and shut down a block of North Ocean Boulevard during its free Fourth of July fireworks show at the Cherry Grove Pier. Locations across the Grand Strand are ready to spark and dazzle community residents and tourists with this year’s Fourth...
