ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

'Can you imagine winning a 35th Tour de France stage in the British champion's jersey?' asks Mark Cavendish, admitting Tour ride is 'unlikely'

By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago

Mark Cavendish allowed himself to dream of a 35th Tour de France win - enough to surpass his current joint record, with Eddy Merckx - after pulling on the British championships jersey in Castle Douglas, on Sunday .

The 37-year-old attacked from the opening kilometres, joining a long-range breakaway on the lumpy 201km course, before winning a three-up sprint against Sam Watson (Groupama-FDJ) and Alex Richardson (Le Col).

Speaking after the podium presentation, Cavendish spoke of the history he could still make in the British stripes: "Can you imagine winning a 35th Tour de France stage in the British champion's jersey. It'd be really beautiful."

"Those photos would be there forever," he added, after taking the second National road title of his career.

At the last update from Quickstep Alpha-Vinyl boss, Patrick Lefevere, it looked like the predictions of early season training camps were set to come to fruition - with Fabio Jakobsen the team's designated sprinter, and Cavendish missing out on the 2022 Tour de France.

However, Lefevere, did leave space for speculation, adding in his Het-Nieuwsblad column “I will continue to speak with two names,” having confirmed: "it is no secret that we are going to sprint in the Tour with Fabio Jakobsen."

After Sunday's race, which took place in attritional conditions, Cavendish acknowledged his good form, but said it was "unlikely" he'd be lining up for the Grand Depart in Copenhagen on Friday.

"It's unlikely I'll go to the Tour de France so I might as well use it today and at least show that the reason I'm not going to the Tour is not because I've got bad form."

However, he said he was still in the dark as to the team's final decision on its Tour de France roster.

"I haven't had a call from team one way or the other," Cavendish stated. "Normally you get a call to say you're going or not going but this time and I haven't had anything, so I'm trying to stay optimistic with that.

"You can see my condition, that I'm good enough to do the Tour. I know if I went, I'd win [a stage]," he added, reminding listeners (and perhaps, management) of his 2021 success, "I feel so much better than last year and you know what happened last year... I won four stages at the Tour de France and the green jersey."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022: Five riders to watch including Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic

The Tour de France is set to be the ‘Pog and Rog show’ once again as Primoz Roglic seeks to deny fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar a third consecutive title.Pogacar may only be 23 but, given how easy he makes everything look, the UAE Team Emirates rider enters the race as the overwhelming favourite.But Roglic will not be the only challenger as the Ineos Grenadiers look to regain a title they once made their own and new pretenders arrive on the scene.Here, we take a look at five contenders for the yellow jersey.Tadej PogacarMy passion is cycling...how do you get your...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 109th Tour de France airs live among NBC, USA and Peacock. All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Daily coverage starts with pre-race shows. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in...
CYCLING
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports to Co-Produce Both Men’s and Women’s Tour de France Coverage

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (WBDS) will co-produce coverage of both the men’s and women’s Tour de France cycling competition for the first time. The Tour de France men’s competition runs from July 1-24 while the women’s competition will take place July 24-31. WBDS will broadcast every stage of the men’s competition and the first edition of the women’s live. Former Tour de France winners Alberto Contador and Sir Bradley Wiggins will report for the broadcaster alongside former pro cyclist Iris Slappendel while WBDS will also offer local studio shows and post-stage shows in a host...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Patrick Lefevere
Person
Mark Cavendish
The Guardian

‘There is a lot of excitement’: Tour de France comes to Denmark

Cycle paths have been painted yellow, knitting enthusiasts have made a giant yellow jersey, and preparations are being made for a flotilla of boats flying yellow flags. The “big yellow party” comes to Denmark on 1 July when the country widely regarded as the best in the world for cyclists hosts the opening stage of the world’s greatest cycling race.
CYCLING
The Independent

Ireland vs Maori All Blacks LIVE rugby: Latest updates from tour opener as Bundee Aki captains Ireland

Ireland begin their summer tour of New Zealand with a game against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.Two of the three favourites for next year’s Rugby World Cup, along with hosts France, the three-match series between Ireland and the All Blacks will be a fascinating watch but before the first Test in Auckland on Saturday, the Irish have a warm-up against the Maoris.A proud representative side, who reflect the country’s heritage and have a long, storied rugby history, the hosts will provide a real challenge for an experimental-looking Ireland side - who are captained by New Zealand-born...
WORLD
The Independent

Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar the rider to beat again as he looks to join elite club

Tadej Pogacar will start the Tour de France as the overwhelming favourite to wear yellow in Paris once again.This, it seems, is the age of Pogacar. Since that day, 21 months ago, when he wrestled yellow away from his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic on the penultimate day of the 2020 Tour, he has carried the air of the unbeatable.Laid-back, affable, yet indefatigable, Pogacar has won seven of the eight stage races he has entered since, only settling for a podium finish in last year’s Tour of the Basque Country, and made securing his second consecutive Tour title 12 months ago...
CYCLING
The Independent

Manchester United closing on double Dutch swoop for Frenkie De Jong and Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United have made headway in negotiations with Barcelona over key summer target Frenkie de Jong and are attempting to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.A summer rebuild is required after a wretched season, but the Old Trafford giants failed to bring in any new faces by the time Erik ten Hag kicked off pre-season training on Monday.Ten Hag coached De Jong at Ajax and it is understood United have made positive progress in talks with Barcelona.There remains issues to iron out if De Jong is to move to the Premier League, but a deal of around £56million plus add-ons...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

52
Followers
335
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy