Morgan County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudon, McMinn, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; McMinn; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Loudon County in east Tennessee Northeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Northwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 812 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sweetwater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Madisonville, Englewood, Vonore, Niota, Philadelphia, Mount Vernon, Murray Store, Fort Loudon State Park and McGee Carson Peninsula. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 55 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Livingston Estimating $2M In Property Damage After Saturday Storm

The Town of Livingston is working on debris cleanup following a major storm Saturday night. Mayor Curtis Hayes said that most of the damage was inside the town’s corporate limits due to downed trees and straight-line winds. Hayes said that the National Weather Service called the storm cell a “Micro Burst.”
LIVINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings rain and storms overnight with a brief cool down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the night and into early Monday morning with this cold front. We’ll get some much-needed rain, a cool down, and lower humidity!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
KNOXVILLE, TN
County
State
Tennessee State
City
Wartburg, TN
City
Morristown, TN
Nationwide Report

Several people injured after a 9-vehicle pile-up on John Sevier Highway in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)

Several people injured after a 9-vehicle pile-up on John Sevier Highway in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. Several people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck in Knox County. As per the initial information, the nine-vehicle pile-up was reported at about 4 p.m. on John Sevier Highway near Mountain Grove Drive. The early reports showed that a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles were involved in the accident [...]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash

The Crossville location can be found at 2045 Genesis Road. Fireworks can be overly loud, scaring pets and causing them to run away. All lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash that hospitalized several. Updated: 1 hour ago. Multiple people were sent to hospital following a nine vehicle crash. Roane County Sheriff’s...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Rural Metro responds to truck fire at county line on I-75S

Rural Metro firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer fire late Sunday morning on I-75 at the Anderson/Knox county line. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 11 am and when they arrived, reported finding the tractor in the “smoldering” phase of burning and that they were able to put it out with a portable extinguisher.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
live5news.com

Coroner identifies Edisto River drowning victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man who drowned Saturday in the Edisto River. David Edward Daniels, of Clinton, Tennessee, was recovered by rescue officials from the river, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Investigators say a witness noticed Daniels struggling...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
indherald.com

Scott County grand jury indicts three during June term

HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County grand jury indicted three people during a relatively light session last month. • Bruce Allen Jeffers, 40, was named in a five-count indictment that included one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of the registration law and violation of the light law, all stemming from a May 3 traffic stop by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department. Jeffers was allegedly found in possession of more than half a gram of meth and a meth pipe.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WBIR

One person dead after roll-over crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon, according to LaFollette Police Department. A spokesperson with LPD said police received a call around 4:15 p.m. about a crash on Claiborne Road. The spokesperson said Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, from Jacksboro was driving south on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. A #TNBlueAlert...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

The Crossville location can be found at 2045 Genesis Road. Multiple people were sent to hospital following a nine vehicle crash. Fireworks can be overly loud, scaring pets and causing them to run away. $10K reward issued for information in Sevier Co. double homicide case. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Person crashes into propane tank, leads to four-home evacuation

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four homes were evacuated Monday night after a person crashed into a 500-pound propane tank in West Knox County, dislodging it, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire. The crash happened off Snyder Road. The propane tank reportedly rolled down an embankment then began...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Three people transported to hospital following crash

Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir. Their impromptu gospel performance of ‘Marvelous’ struck the right note with a busy airport employee. KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted. Updated: 3 hours ago. Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What is a Blue Alert?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued two Blue Alerts on Tuesday, but many are left wondering: what is a Blue Alert?. The TBI began issuing Blue Alerts on July 1, 2011. Like Amber Alerts, they are used to spread information quickly to apprehend criminals and locate missing people. Blue Alerts are specifically for the death or severe injury of a law enforcement officer where the suspect is not in custody. A Blue Alert can also be issued when an officer goes missing on duty, and foul play is suspected.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Victim In Blount Co. House Fire Identified

The victim has been identified in the Blount County house fire early Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s office, the fire department responded to the fire around 3:00 AM and found the house fully engulfed in flames with 5 people standing outside.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

