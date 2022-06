Alejandra Trujillo welcomed members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson this week to assist her with our new Roadrunners inspired mural. Alejandra Trujillo was born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico and raised in Nogales, Arizona. She makes her home in Tucson with her husband and three children. She draws inspiration for her art from her past, her present, and what she wants for our future. She is so grateful for the love and appreciation she receives from those who come upon her art and the patrons who support her. She feels that Tucson is the perfect community to nurture her artistic soul.

