A woman was forced to keep her baby’s remains in the fridge after she suffered a late miscarriage, as NHS staff reportedly told her they had nowhere safe to store them at the hospital.Laura Brody attended the A&E department at University Hospital Lewisham in south-east London with her partner Lawrence, only to be advised that there was nowhere to safely keep her baby’s remains.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust has said that a full investigation into what happened is under way.Ms Brody had originally attended the hospital’s early pregnancy unit after she started bleeding profusely almost four months into her pregnancy,...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO