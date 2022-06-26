ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

McClanahan strikes out 10, Rays beat Pirates for sweep

By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan struck out 10 over seven innings, Tampa Bay had a three-run seventh keyed by an overturend call and the Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.

McClanahan allowed one run and four hits, and had 10 strikoeouts, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77 ERA and grabbing the big league lead in strikeouts with 123.

The Rays took a 4-1 lead in the seventh on Ji-Man Choi’s run-scoring double and RBI singles by Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes off Anthony Banda, who replaced Tyler Beede (0-1) with one on and two outs.

Woman accused of dragging dog from car skips court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The woman charged in an animal charity case in Youngstown was a no show Tuesday morning in court.. Now a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Mechelle Kelly was indicted on June 16 on a felony count of cruelty to animals. Humane Agents say she dragged her dog Oreo down the […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
