BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An Indiana man has been identified as the suspect in the break-in at a Baraboo Zoo earlier this month that led to the escape of four animals. According to the Baraboo Police Department, its investigators have identified Aaron Wayne Hovis as the suspect accused of damaging the locks on several animal exhibits at Ochsner Park Zoo and damaging the door on another exhibit. The damage allowed two river otters and a pair of Great Horned Owls to escape.

BARABOO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO