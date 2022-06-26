Monday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and breezy day in Lincoln as temperatures climb in the mid 90s on Wednesday. Wednesday should start off warmer than it did on Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will warm up quickly with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s in eastern Nebraska... with upper 90s to the triple digits in the central and western parts of the state. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout 10-11 Country during the day... with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected in the far north and far west. Some of those thunderstorms may be strong to severe from the Panhande to just east of Ainsworth with damaging winds being the primary concern. It will be a breezier day with south winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the state as well.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO