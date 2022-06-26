Monday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln area may see temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time in a week on Tuesday after a stretch of below average temperatures. Tuesday will start off with lows in the 50s and temperatures right around 60 in the Capital City. Highs will be in the upper 80s in Southeast Nebraska while the rest of the state looks to be in the low to mid 90s. As the day progresses there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but precipitation is not expected to be significant and most areas will be dry and mostly sunny. However, a wetter pattern is expected to develop toward the end of this week and into the 4th of July weekend.
Comments / 1