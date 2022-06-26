ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins

By Melissa Meeder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beautiful weather conditions will continue for the start of the week and will be great for spending time outdoors! A few high pressure systems will build over the area and lead to a warming temperature trend. The chance for precipitation is low....

Wednesday Forecast: Two more days of hot weather before brief cooldown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and breezy day in Lincoln as temperatures climb in the mid 90s on Wednesday. Wednesday should start off warmer than it did on Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will warm up quickly with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s in eastern Nebraska... with upper 90s to the triple digits in the central and western parts of the state. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout 10-11 Country during the day... with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected in the far north and far west. Some of those thunderstorms may be strong to severe from the Panhande to just east of Ainsworth with damaging winds being the primary concern. It will be a breezier day with south winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the state as well.
Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures heating up once again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln area may see temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time in a week on Tuesday after a stretch of below average temperatures. Tuesday will start off with lows in the 50s and temperatures right around 60 in the Capital City. Highs will be in the upper 80s in Southeast Nebraska while the rest of the state looks to be in the low to mid 90s. As the day progresses there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but precipitation is not expected to be significant and most areas will be dry and mostly sunny. However, a wetter pattern is expected to develop toward the end of this week and into the 4th of July weekend.
Fireworks prices blow up due to inflation

The community of Bennet is coming together this week to honor a life taken by a drunk driver and supporting a local organization at the same time. Fortenberry was convicted of three counts of lying to the FBI in the course of an investigation into $30,000 in foreign national and conduit donations made to his campaign during a 2016 fundraiser.
City of Lincoln launches efforts to secure second water source

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln continues to grow in population, the city has announced a plan to secure a second water source to meet future demand. According to projections, there is adequate water supply for Lincoln for the next 26 years. With the new plan, two options are on the table. One involves building a stand-alone water pipeline from the Missouri River to the Capital City.
Portion of 14th Street in Lincoln closed until August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of 14th Street from Adams to Superior Streets is shut down for the Lincoln on the Move improvement project. The road was closed on Monday and is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 14, city officials say. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fourth week. However, key indicators showed increases over the past week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln crews save someone from a fire for the 2nd time in 8 hours

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were lucky to be alive Tuesday morning thanks to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Crews saved someone from an apartment fire overnight, just hours after rescuing another person from a house fire in the city. The latest blaze broke out around 12:43 a.m. near...
Cornhusker State Games final registration date: July 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Nebraska’s biggest summer events is almost here and July 5 is the last day to register for the Cornhusker State Games. For the 38th annual state games, there are more than 70 sports offered for all ages and skill levels. “The Cornhusker State...
EMA cancelled, missing man located

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has cancelled a Endangered Missing Advisory after the 74-year-old man they were looking for was located. NSP said the missing adult was found safe.
North 14th Street from Adams to Superior Streets now closed

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -North 14th Street from Adams to Superior Streets is now closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. This project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 14. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops in the work area will be closed during construction. Sidewalk ramps and bike...
'Speeding has massively increased': Alcohol, speed factors in deadly Omaha crashes

OMAHA, Neb. — Three were killed in Omaha car crashes over the weekend, including two innocent victims. KETV NewsWatch7 spoke with Nebraska State Patrol about the factors driving these preventable tragedies. “Traffic has significantly increased, especially over the summer,” NSP Lt. Michael Gummert said. “We're seeing speeds 100 plus...
Careless Smoking Causes Two Omaha Fires

Omaha Fire investigators say a fire along 40th Street between Chicago and Cass Streets was accidentally caused by smoking materials. Omaha Fire says several people were home at the time of the Monday afternoon fire, but no injuries were reported. The fire spread from a deck into the rear wall...
Tour de Nebraska Catches Breath in Bow

BROKEN BOW – Before kicking up dust and gravel on the way to Ord, the Tour de Nebraska (TDN) had a chance to kick up their feet for two nights in Broken Bow. Melham Park and Kinkaider Brewing Company played host and oasis to the gathering of nearly 400 bicyclists as they stretched their legs on the first leg of their journey through the Sandhills.
One killed in Dodge Street crash

Another cool night on the way for the metro, summer heat returns later this week. Temperatures on the cool side for late June, starting in the 50s this morning. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 70s around the metro with a northwest breeze at times.
56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection in Lincoln now open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The intersection of 56th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln is now open. The intersection was reopened around 1 p.m. on Monday after a stormwater pipe maintenance project was completed. It had been closed since June 20. “Thanks to the hard work of LTU’s...
